Princess Charlene makes her debut with black hair and a rainbow dress at the Monaco Grand Prix





Princess Charlene is one of the few royal women to sport a pixie haircut and today she made her chic debut in a darker shade of brown. Pictured singing the national anthem minutes before the start of the Grand Prix race, the 45-year-old stood proudly in a simplistic trapeze dress. The navy blue tone complimented her new locks, which looked much darker than her silver-blonde look she had styled for the coronation of King Charles. For the summer occasion, Charlene opted for a sleeveless floor number that featured colorful strands down the center of the pleated dress. She also wore glamorous sunglasses to complete the simple yet eye-catching ensemble. READ MORE: Kate loves the versatile £21 products – adds a ‘shimmering color tint’ to lips

The mother-of-two was the picture of elegance as she watched the tense race in her home country. While Charlene’s long chiffon dress was relatively shapeless, the fabric hugged her slender figure perfectly – especially her petite waist, long legs and strong arms. Colorful striped inserts down the center of the garment elongated her tall figure while adding a vibrant contrast to her fair complexion and dark hair. In keeping with her slightly edgy yet chic style, the princess sported dark nail polish and cobalt blue heeled shoes in a royal court design.

Charlene wore her hair in a deep side part with face-framing bangs swept to one side of her face. Highlighting her pointed bone structure, the royal channeled soft Kate Middleton makeup with a bronzed outline and flattering pink lips. Her eyes appeared to be dusted with a shimmering shadow and her cheeks blush with a light pink blush to match her defined lips. For an added touch of glamour, the Zimbabwe-born princess wore delicate silver stud earrings. These seemed to be the only accessory designed for the occasion.

While the dress seems like a new look for the Princess of Monaco, Charlene’s heels look like a style worn before. The suede shoes feature a pronounced toe in the front and an ombré garden perspex heel with a wide square base. As a fan of designer wear, the stilettos are by none other than Christian Dior and sell for £332.39 at Vestiaire Collective.

