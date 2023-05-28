‘Mad Men’ star Christina Hendricks dazzles in lace in stunning selfie





Mad MensChristina Hendricks shared a sultry selfie on Instagram, wowing her followers with the photo taken while the star was visiting New Orleans. The photo was included in a carousel showing a variety of special moments from her trip to Louisiana, which saw her take a break at her beautiful, newly renovated Los Angeles home. WATCH: Take a peek inside Christina Hendricks’ newly remodeled LA home The selection of personal shots, simply captioned, I love #neworleans, begins with Christina looking chic during the day at a restaurant. Her look consisted of a cute 1960s-style winged eyeliner that Joan Holloway would be proud of! with a simple white relaxed fit J Crew blouse And straw hat by Gucci. SEE:Christina Hendricks Looks Unrecognizable With Her Short Dark Hair In Goth Photo MORE: Christina Hendricks is a Hollywood bombshell on a date with someone unexpected

After the fashionable photo, a few photos capturing the magic of New Orleans, from a striking religious display surrounded by lush vegetation and flowers to a cute frog that seemed to have found a comfortable place on Christinas leg. Wearing a J Crew blouse and Gucci straw hat, Christina Hendricks looked adorable in a photo taken in New Orleans The final photo, however, is a stunning selfie of the Good Girls star bathed in red light. The 48-year-old beauty wears a black lace Gucci look with sheer sleeves and her hair partially up and accented with a pretty flower crown, with loose tendrils framing her face. © @actuallychristinahendricks / Instagram Mad Men star Christina had a whole new vibe, sultry in black lace, in a later snap from her Louisiana getaway Looks like you can wear anything and make it perfect, said one fan, while another raved, Absolutely gorgeous. ©Instagram The Good Girls star was on the road after announcing her engagement to George Bianchini earlier this year There were lots of fashion comments, with one follower joking, I love the hat, not so sure about the reptile. MORE: Christina Hendricks flaunts an hourglass figure in a cinched-waist dress

MORE: Christina Hendricks’ mother is her double in remarkable throwback photo Recently engaged Christina is a big fan of fashion, and it’s no surprise that her New Orleans vacation wardrobe includes plenty of stylish millinery. I have SO many hats. I have so many hats that I don’t have storage for them,” she said. Who What to Wear. I have hat trees. I have old vintage hat racks. It’s a problem, and I keep buying more hats. She also revealed why she is so passionate about chic headwear. I just think everyone looks good in hats, she explained, and I feel like it makes every outfit more interesting and uplifting. Meanwhile, Christinas’ life has certainly been interesting lately! She celebrated her engagement to George Bianchini in March and, professionally, has signed on to direct the upcoming psychological thriller, Reckoner.

