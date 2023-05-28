Italian Fashion and Food Night in Support of Abuse Hurts





Event organizers say Designing Hope Spring Fashion Affair on June 7 will raise funds to help a Newmarket-based organization support victims of abuse

Local residents and celebrities will hit the runway for a night of fashion and Italian cuisine in support of Abuse Hurts. The Old Town Hall in Newmarket will be transformed on June 7 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm for the Designing Hope Spring Fashion Affair With an Italian Flair. Teresa Kruze is the event organizer and longtime volunteer with Abuse Hurts, which supports survivors fleeing violence across the province. “Thanks to their efforts, there is at least a beacon for survivors to know there is someone out there for them,” she said. She wanted to do something more to help the organization and came up with the idea of ​​a fashion show. The evening will have an Italian theme with delicious refreshments and a pasta chef, a silent auction and a shopping area featuring high-end local fashion retailers. The highlight of the evening is the fashion show which will feature familiar faces like Newmarket resident Jackie Playter, Newmarket Deputy Mayor Tom Vegh, Aurora Deputy Mayor Harold Kim and many more. There will also be three famous models, TV news personalities Andria Case, Stella Acquisto and Caryn Lieberman. “The fashion show will be a time to celebrate getting together and helping out such an amazing community charity like Abuse Hurts,” Kruze said. The most important thing, however, is raising funds for the Newmarket-based organization. “At this time, it’s critical that we provide them with much-needed funding so they can continue to do the incredible work they are doing across Ontario,” Kruze said. “The last few years have been very difficult and yet the demand for our services has unfortunately increased,” said founder Ellen Campbell. Abuse Hurts continues to support women, children and men coming out of difficult circumstances by providing them with much-needed clothing, household goods, furniture and personal items. It also raises awareness of the supports available for victims of abuse. Campbell said she invites people to come to the fashion show to “help us keep our doors open so we can provide much-needed community support.” You can buy tickets for the event on line. They cost $85 and include entry to the fashion show, Italian refreshments, and a signature cocktail. Seating is limited, and Kruze said she expects the evening to sell out completely, so she encourages you to purchase tickets soon.

