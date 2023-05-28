Canada wins men’s hockey world title; Latvia wins its first medal





TAMPERE, Finland Samuel Blais scored twice to lead Canada to a 5-2 win over Germany in the ice hockey world championship final on Sunday. It’s a record 28th world title for Canada, and its second in three years. Russia have 27 while Germany have never won the trophy. Blais scored with a backhand 4:51 into the final period to give Canada a 3-2 lead in their fourth consecutive final. Lawson Crouse, Tylor Toffoli and Scott Laughton also scored for Canada, Peyton Krebs had two assists and goalkeeper Samuel Montembeault stopped 21 shots. Toffoli made it 4-2 from the left circle with 8:09 to go and Laughton made it 5-2 with an empty net goal. Canada had to come back twice in the final. John Peterka fired a wrist shot past Montembeault from the left circle at 7:44 of the start of the game. It was the Buffalo Sabers forward’s sixth goal of the tournament. Blais was powered by Krebs to beat goalie Mathias Niederberger to tie the game 1-1 at 10:47. Daniel Fischbuch again gave the Germans the lead with a one-timer with 6:13 to go halfway through the period. Crouse equalized on the power play with 2:32 remaining in the frame. It was the first medal for Germany since 1953, when they were second to Sweden. The pair have only met once in the final, with Canada winning 6-1 in 1930. LATVIA GETS BRONZE Defenseman Kristian Rubins scored his second goal 1:22 into overtime to lead Latvia to a 4-3 victory over the United States and clinch a bronze medal earlier on Sunday. This is the first top three for Latvia at the tournament. His previous record was seventh place which he achieved three times. The United States lost in the bronze medal game for the second year in a row. Team USA cruised through the tournament with eight straight wins until they were beaten by Germany in the semi-finals 4-3 in overtime. Rubins rallied Latvia with their first with 5:39 left in the final period to tie the game at 3 to force overtime. Roberts Bukarts and Janis Jaks also scored for Latvia. Rocco Grimaldi scored twice for the United States in the first period to nullify Latvia’s 1-0 and 2-1 leads. Matt Coronato had put the United States 3-2 ahead 6:19 into the final period. OlympicTalk is enabled Apple News. Promote us! Follow @nbcolympictalk

