Palisades graduate to open fashion boutique in downtown Quakertown | Eat, sip, shop

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. — A store selling blouses, jeans, dresses and other women’s clothing is moving to Bucks County.
The Rustic Camo boutique, featuring women’s clothing, shoes and accessories, will hold a grand opening of its new location at 109 W. Broad St. in downtown Quakertown at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.
The store had previously been operating for about a year at 8794 Easton Road in Ottsville.
Springfield Township owner Brooke Beers is looking to increase foot traffic at the Quakertown storefront, located next to The Proper Brewing Company.
She’s also excited to join the growing downtown Quakertown business scene, which includes the 2-year-old Trolley Barn Public Market and new businesses such as the Moon Rabbit Collective boutique, Raw Replenish cafe, Phittest Sports Hall, Downtown Frederick Market and U Need It Variety. .
Another women’s fashion boutique, Joy Boutique, opened in 2020 one block away at 245 W. Broad St.
“I’m thrilled to have a bunch of neighboring businesses and to be part of a bigger community in general in Quakertown,” Beers said. “I’m also passionate about events and can’t wait to do more in the new space.”
Beers, a 2018 graduate of Palisades High School, has a long-standing interest in fashion and hand-picks more than 90% of the store’s merchandise from U.S. and international manufacturers.
Customers can shop for new dresses, jeans, activewear, and a wide range of tops, including sweaters, blouses, t-shirts, and tank tops, among other items. A wide variety of sizes, including plus sizes, are available.
Popular styles vary by season, with a lace tank top — available in several different colors — being a current bestseller, Beers said.
The boutique also sells shoes, handbags and accessories such as jewelry, scarves, belts and hats.
“We offer sizes small to 3X, and sometimes extra small,” Beers said. “In jeans sizes, we have size 0-24W, which not everyone wears. So it’s good to have a wide range.”
Beers named the store “Rustic Camo” in a nod to one of his favorite hobbies, hunting.
“Camo is just short for camouflage,” Beers said. “I started hunting at a young age, and I actually made quite a bit of money the first year. So I always had this love of hunting and I thought I’d get into it. in the name of the store.”
At the grand opening of the store in Quakertown, the first 20 customers who spend $100 will receive a free gift bag. Customers can also buy the company’ Online Store.
For the latest Rustic Camo Boutique news, follow the company Facebook And instagram pages. Info: 267-272-8970.