Kylie Jenner stuns in white mini dress on trip to Paris as fans think star has made major plastic surgery change

FANS speculated that Kylie Jenner made a plastic surgery change after spotting her in a white mini dress.

During her trip to Paris, the Kardashian star dazzled in a one-shoulder white dress.

5 Kylie Jenner wore a white dress and matching hooded scarf Credit: BackGrid

5 Kylie teased the cleavage as she walked to the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week Credit: The Mega Agency

Kylie, 25, wrapped her head in a white hooded scarf as she stepped out in the City of Light.

Her tiny purse matched her tight dress and hooded scarf.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder strutted around in black heels, which stood out against her matching ensemble.

COMMENTS

In an online threadcritics claimed that Kylie allegedly had her breast implants removed because her breasts looked “so busty”.

One reviewer asked, “Where did her boobs go?

Another reviewer agreed and added, “Yeah that’s what I said. Hope she got the implants removed.”

A third reviewer mentioned: “Kylie has made a physical change. She wants to be very smart and stylish.

A fourth person said, “I hope buttock implants are next. Is it because of the breakup revenge?”

THE BLACK DRESS

During his escapade in the capital of fashion, the ex-E! The star donned a black V-neck dress with a maxi skirt.

She covered her eyes with sunglasses and carried a matching handbag.

Kyle flaunted her plunging neckline while walking around in heels.

In another thread, fans praised the beauty mogul for her “chic and feminine” look.

THE CONCERT

During her trip, the TV star recently shared snaps and videos from Beyoncé’s latest concert.

Kylie modeled a nude top with long leather sleeves.

While attending the concert, she sported fingerless leather evening gloves identical to those Beyonce, 41, wore during her performance.

Frominstagramcollection, Kylie teased her long leg by pulling up her skirt.

The mother-of-two showed off her bare back as she faced the cutout of her outfit for the camera.

As the series continued, Kylie flaunted her bare back again as she stood in an elevator.

The mother-of-two previously shared her luxury car ride to the concert in a TikTok video as she swayed and danced along the way.

The former E! mimicked the lyrics to Heated, a song from Beyonce’s latest album, Renaissance.

Her friends were also in the car as they took turns dancing and saying the words from the clip.

The TV personality appeared to have gone solo to the Queen Bey concert without her little ones.

Kylie shares one-year-old son Aire and five-year-old daughter Stormi with exTravis Scott, 32.

The former couple reportedly said they quit, but decided to co-parent their children.

An insider recently told the US Sun that Kylie is “keeping her distance” from her baby daddy after they split last year.

The source revealed: “She arranged for him to see the children but refused to have any contact with him and even blocked his number for a while.”

5 Kylie Jenner wore a white tank top in her TikTok video Credit: TikTok/Kylie Jenner

5 Kylie took a luxury car ride to Beyonce’s concert Credit: Instagram / Kylie Jenner