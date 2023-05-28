The American fashion brand “Guess” acquires a Russian company: analysis





US fashion brand Guess has bought its stake from its Russian partner in an unusual deal for the Russian fashion market, according to Kommersant. The apparel maker and retailer reportedly bought its 30% stake from local partner Vyacheslav Shikulov for 8 million ($8.5 million) and consolidated 100% of its Russian business after the deal was approved by the department of the US Treasury. At the end of 2015, the parties had signed a put option agreement that granted Shikulov the right to sell his 30% stake in the local company and obliged the American company to buy out its share by December 31, 2025. Shikulov exercised the option in November 2022, and Guess requested clearance to proceed with a buyout from the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The U.S. apparel giant’s move is atypical for the current market environment, as the vast majority of Western companies exiting Russia seek to sell their assets to local investors, industry experts said. The deal could reflect retailer concerns about its continued operations in Russia, they added. In 2022, Guess’ revenue in Russia grew 24% to 4 billion rubles ($49.9 million), according to the data. Several foreign brands and companies have changed hands and left Russia over the past 18 months following increasing pressure from their governments, with many suffering significant losses when leaving the country. Russian consumers have also abandoned their previous affinity for Western brands, angered by what they see as consumer betrayal. The Russian fashion consumer market was valued at around US$35 billion in 2019, with an expected growth of around 3.5%. In terms of losses, earlier this month (May 2023), Japanese casual wear retailer Uniqlo decided to sell most of its stores in Russia after suffering multi-million dollar losses. Last year, Swedish clothing brand H&M lost some $363 million, while Spanish clothing conglomerate Inditex, owner of brands including Zara, Bershka and Massimo Dutti, suffered losses of around $300 million. dollars. French sporting goods retailer Decathlon lost around $140 million, while Italian luxury retailer Moncler and its French counterpart Hermes together lost around $200 million. But this does not necessarily mean that these companies have released from the Russian market or released at all. In the case of Zara, Inditex sold 245 stores in Russia and exited the market, with the business being taken over by Dubai-based clothing retail giant Daher Group. The brands Zara, Bershka and Massimo Dutti are withdrawn from the Russian market, the brands being replaced by new ones: Maag, Dub, Ecru and Vilet. However, the design work and supply chains used to deliver these new brands will always be the same: Inditex’s supply chains based in countries like Bangladesh, India and elsewhere with European designers contracted to ensure continuity of style. It’s unclear what’s behind Guess’ decision, possibly a resale of the business under a deal similar to the one structured by Inditex. In this case, we might expect to see a rebranding of the Guess name, an agreement not to use it in Russia, but with Guess-invested supply chains continuing to supply the new venture. A political solution where companies appear to have disengaged from Russia but continue to retain profitable parts of the supply chain is emerging. Related Reading About Us In these uncertain times and with the sanctions in place, our firm helps Russian companies relocate to Asia. We also provide financial and sanctions compliance services to foreign companies operating in Russia. Additionally, we offer market research and advisory services to foreign exporters interested in doing business in Russia as the economy seeks to replace Western-sourced products. For support, please email [email protected] or visit www.dezshira.com

