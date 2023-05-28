RTE star Jennifer Zamparelli drives fans crazy in a stunning dress with a plunging neckline, but the price is sky high





RTE star Jennifer Zamparelli drove her fans crazy as she looked amazing in a sky-high priced dress. The celebrities stepped out in their best outfits on Friday night for the VIP Style Awards. 3 Jennifer opened up about the outfit she wore to the VIP Style Awards 3 Jennifer looked stunning at the event The RTE 2FM host was among the stars and she looked breathtaking. Taking to her Instagram yesterday, she shared some gorgeous photos she took ahead of the event. She was in the Hair People Salon getting glam for the event. For the special night, Jennifer wore an eye-catching shiny purple dress with a plunging neckline. The floor-length dress showed off her incredible figure as it was ruffled around her waist. Jennifer revealed in the post that she got the dress from PINKO and is on the website for 485. She paired it with gold heels and matching jewelry as her hair was loose in a few simple waves. The Dancing With The Stars presenter captioned the photos, saying, “What a night at @vip.magazine #styleawards!! “I had a great afternoon at @hairpeople.salon getting glam! Hair @bernadetteb_. Makeup @eden_byrnes_. The dream team! “Thank you @fionafaganstylist for the style…you are a rock star. “@harneynicholas for my @pinkoofficial dress. “And @louleriejewellery for great jewelry.” Fans and friends of Jennifer flocked to her Instagram comments section to share their love for the outfit. Roz commented, saying, “Purple really suits you!!” One follower said, “Gorgeous Jen.” Aisling wrote: “You look stunning, I love the color on you!” Eimear gushed: “Fabulous Jen and I love your lighter hair.” While Yvonne also commented saying, “Hot damn Jennifer!!! Sensational.” It comes after Jennifer recently left her family torn apart during a unique christening ceremony she had for her children. The radio DJ has teamed up with fellow presenter Lottie Ryan and launched a parenting podcast called Jen and Lottie Do…Parenting. ‘VERY EXCITING’ Jennifer talked about something she had done with her family that not everyone agreed with. Jen told Lottie: “It’s been a very exciting week in the Zamparelli household as we finally celebrated the birth of my child. “Not a christening, I did something different, I did a christening ceremony.” Jennifer revealed the ceremony took place after meeting a woman who does divorce ceremonies. She said: “I met this woman, she’s a reverend and she was talking about a divorce ceremony. “That’s where people get divorced and they have that end of marriage ceremony.” Lottie said: “You would like to be on very good terms.” Jennifer continued: “So I met this woman and had a great chat with her and was like, ‘Do you do christening ceremonies? “Because the child is five years old like he’s going to school and it took me a long time to do it.” Jen then revealed some details about the ceremony and what it involved. She said, “So I said I was going to have a christening ceremony, a non-religious event, just to celebrate him, give his name, I asked him to choose the ‘parent guide’.” Taken aback, Lottie said, “The what? Parent guides? Alright.” Jennifer was unhappy with Lottie’s half-hearted response and said her mother gave her a similar reaction. 3 Jennifer’s fans went wild for her dress Credit: Andres Poveda Photography

