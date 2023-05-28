Boston Calling Festival 2023 fashion: coordinating cowgirl hats, pink tulle and a Pat Smear tiara

Friends Chloe Patch, Kaitlyn Sass, Kaleigh Wandell and Delaney Diaz at Boston Calling at Harvard Athletic Complex in Cambridge on Friday, May 26. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Chloe Patch, 23, Kaitlyn Sass, 24, Kaleigh Wandell, 26, and Delaney Diaz, 22, have planned a series of coordinated outfits for the entire three-day weekend. The four Sass friends are from California, while Patch, Wandell and Diaz are from Massachusetts debuted Friday in shimmery, pastel Western-inspired outfits. Or, as Diaz said, a little rodeo theme.

Hayden Barber attends day one of the Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on Friday, May 26, 2023. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Bostonian Hayden Barber, 29, opted for a tropical floral ensemble, a sun hat and a splash of glitter for the face. Before the festival, Boston Calling’s first attendee researched online what to wear: I like something that stands out and is colorful.

Foo Fighters fan Maria Vanhook attends day one of the Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on Friday, May 26, 2023. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Maria Vanhook flew in from Philadelphia to see Friday’s headliners, the Foo Fighters. The 54-year-old fan said she was no stranger to conquering long distances to see the band Boston Calling was her 58th time seeing the rockers live.

This time, she wore a tiara embellished with photos of the band’s guitarist. This is my ode to my lover, Pat Smear from Foo Fighters, Vanhook said.

Angel Brooks attends day one of the Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on Friday, May 26, 2023. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Hyde Park resident Angel Brooks, 29, wore vibrant shades of orange, purple and rust with rings from metaphysical boutique Open Doors in Braintree. They said they were looking forward to seeing Boston hip-hop artist Brandie Blaze on stage at the Tivoli Audio Orange festival.

I know them from the Boston freestyle scene, they added, so seeing them on a big stage like this is amazing.

Niall Horan fans Rachel Cook, right, and Chloe Sarrazin on day one of the Boston Calling Music Festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex on Friday, May 26, 2023. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Chloe Sarrazin, 24, and Rachel Cook, 23, flew in from Connecticut to see Niall Horan perform on the Blue Stage. Sarrazin explained that she curated her outfit via Pinterest: I literally looked at Boston Calling what people are wearing.

Katie Lajoie on day one of the Boston Calling Music Festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex on Friday, May 26, 2023. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Katie Lajoie, 30, opted for a pink and denim outfit adorned with fluff and feathers with matching sunglasses, inspired by the recently released Barbie movie trailer.

I thought more people would dress up, she said, adding that she had hoped for a more dynamic outfit from her fellow festival-goers. People dressed up, but not as much as I thought.

[I thought Boston Calling] would be the place, but apparently not.

Matthew Shanks on day one of the Boston Calling Music Festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex on Friday, May 26, 2023. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Matthew Shanks, 30, said he opted for a colorful Macklemore vibe and wore a second-hand cardigan with a necklace he brought home from Brazil.

I would say [its] more of a festival vibe, said the Bay Village resident. I really wanted something I could jump [in].

Elaine Xu on day one of the Boston Calling Music Festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Elaine Xu, 21, from Lexington wore a hot pink tulle dress, ruffled sandals and beaded bracelets made by her sister. She was inspired by the Taylor Swifts Lover album but explained she couldn’t afford a ticket to the Gillette Stadium shows earlier this month.

I felt like it would be perfect to wear on a day like this when it’s neither too hot nor too cold,” Xu said. And I felt like it was dressy enough.

Niamh Lonergan, 1, on day one of the Boston Calling Music Festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex on Friday, May 26, 2023. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

One-year-old Niamh Lonergans Foo Fighter’s family helped her pledge her musical allegiance on the Friday show. Her bright blue band t-shirt was paired with pink bell bottoms and a sunbonnet.

We just gave her these pants for her first birthday, and we loved them so much, explained Niamh’s mom, Callan Lonergan from Long Island, NY. [on] this with a Foo Fighters T-shirt and I felt perfect for the day.

Molli Hamstra attends day one of the Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on Friday, May 26, 2023. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Molli Hamstra, 25, flew in from Atlanta to see Niall Horan, who inspired her hot pink parachute pants, combat boots and storm print shirt.

Her second album was called Heartbreak Weather, so there’s lightning and stuff, she explained.

Maddie Browning can be contacted at [email protected]. Abigail Lee can be contacted at [email protected].