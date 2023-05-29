Kylie Jenner wears the hoodie dress trend in her own way





THEhooded dresswas Hollywood’s new favorite dress to wear on the red carpet. This spring, stars like Anne Hathaway, Jenna Ortega andMichael Coelall slipped into tight, long dresses that come with a concealed hood. The striking evening look was first pioneered by designers such as Yves Saint Laurent and Azzedine Alaa in the 1980s, but it’s just as fresh today. Let Kylie Jenner, however, put her own spin on the rising trend as she travels to Paris last night. Forget the hooded dress. Jenner pleaded for the mini hoodie instead. Jenner, who touched down in the City of Lights to catch Beyoncs Renaissance performance, took to the streets in a white hooded mini dress from the Ferragamosspring 2023 collection. As seen on the runway, the white hooded dress one shoulder from designer Maximilan Davis has an attached white hood that wraps around the head like a scarf. But cut above the knee, the hemline shows more skin than your standard hooded dress, it just feels a little more fun and youthful. It’s more ready for the party than for the gala. Since the look is such a statement in itself, Jenner accessorized it minimally with black pointed pumps and a small white mini bag, both also from Ferragamo. This shows that the hooded dress is not just a passing fad. There’s a range in this revamped style, a hooded mini dress for a wild party, the Jenner, or a long, flowing silhouette for a chic night out (see: Anne Hathaways gold dress for the Bulgaris high jewelry festival). Whichever hemline you feel your best in, one thing is certain: the hooded dress will always make you the life of the party.

