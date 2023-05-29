Tom Holland wears Zegna sneakers at Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix – Footwear News





Tom Holland was well dressed for a day at the Monaco Grand Prix. On Saturday, Holland arrived at the Circuit de Monaco for the sixth round of the Formula 1 World Championship in Monte-Carlo, Monaco with his brother Paddy Holland, as well as his friend Orlando Bloom. For the occasion, the “Spider Man” star wore a white ribbed tank top and light khaki pants, teamed under a tonal green linen bowling shirt. The coordinated ensemble was accented with a thin gold necklace, as well as a black leather watch and clear frame sunglasses.

(LR): Paddy Holland, Tom Holland and Orlando Bloom attend the Monaco F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on May 28, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic Paddy complemented Tom in a white T-shirt and khaki pants, while Bloom took a darker approach in a navy knit shirt, shorts and leather lace-up boots with padded tongues and ridged soles.

(LR): Paddy Holland, Tom Holland and Orlando Bloom attend the Monaco F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on May 28, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic As for footwear, Holland donned a pair of Zegna’s best-selling Triple Stitch leather trainers to complete his Formula 1 outfit. $950 model smooth off-white upper, with side panels, rounded toe and slip-on tongues cinched by three rows of criss-cross elastic straps. The slip-on pair featured flat white rubber soles, giving Holland’s outfit a laid-back, all-day luxury base.

Zoom on the Dutch Zegna sneakers.

Deerskin Triple Stitch sneakers from Zegna. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zegna The FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship is the most prestigious racing event in the world. Held from March 5 to November 26, the 2023 occasion brings together runners from international countries competing in races held on a range of tracks in cities including Bahrain, Miami, Monaco, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. The event also attracts a wide range of celebrity guests, currently including Kylie Minogue, Alessandra Ambrosio and Tom Holland. PHOTOS: Check out FIA Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton’s best styling moments over the years in the gallery.

