Billie Eilish hits out at ‘women who hate weirdos’ who criticize her fashion choices





Billie Eilish has spoken out against ‘crazy-hating women’ who criticize her fashion choices online. READ MORE: Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever review: Artist secures her status as a great generational Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Eilish opened up about how she was criticized for wearing masculine clothes during her first appearance, but she’s also been criticized for wearing more feminine outfits. She wrote: I spent the first 5 years of my career being absolutely OBLITED by you fools for being a boy and dressing the way I did and being constantly told I would look sexier if I acted like a woman. and now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything feminine or fitted, I’ve CHANGED and I’m sold…and what happened to her. oMg it’s not the same billie she is like the others blah blah you are real idiots. LOL I can be BOTH fucking bozos LET WOMEN EXIST! :)))) She added: “FUN! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!??? shocking right?? Believe it or not, women can be interested in many things. “Also that femininity is not synonymous with weakness???!!!! oh my God?! crazy right? who knew??

and also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times. “Suck my absolute cock and balls, you women who hate weirdos,” she concluded. See the stories below. Billies via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/C1u9ygOy5N — Jksjks (@dyaknowme) May 28, 2023 In 2021, Eilish discussed trying to control the narrative around her by wearing baggy clothes, saying it didn’t really work. Early in her career, the pop star became known for wearing baggy outfits on stage and in public appearances and, in a campaign for Calvin Klein in 2019, revealed she did so to keep people out of have opinions about your body. In a new interview forvogue australia, Eilish said the tactic didn’t work. It’s a ton of work trying to control the image and you can’t do that much, because people are going to think what they think, she said. But it’s been vitally important to look the way I want and try to be seen the way I want to be seen. She added: Of course it didn’t really work out. It’s really hard to control the narrative in a position like mine, isn’t it? You can’t really control it at this point, but you can try. Two years prior, she had shamed her clothing choices. Positive comments about the way I dress have that slutshaming element, said EilishV. Like, I’m so glad you’re dressing like a boy, so other girls can dress like boys, so they’re not sluts. That’s basically what it sounds like to me. And I can’t overstate how much I don’t appreciate that at all.

