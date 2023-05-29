Addison Rae wears a white maxi dress with cutouts above her hips on a date with Omer Fedi in New York

Fashion
Addison Rae flaunted her incredible curves in a figure-hugging maxi dress with cutouts above her hips while out on a date with boyfriend Omer Fedi on Saturday.
As she strutted down the sidewalk in a pair of pointy red kitten heels, the 22-year-old TikTok star looked effortlessly chic in a summery white dress, which she accessorized with a handbag brown, gold layered necklaces and a pair of coordinating hoops.
The social media sensation, who recently booked a role in a film with Ryan Reynolds, went braless in her chic ensemble as she dated her beau.
Her man stayed by her side as they crossed the sidewalk on their way to dinner.
For the occasion, she showed off her natural beauty wearing minimal makeup other than nude lipstick and light foundation.
The Obsessed singer’s latest sighting comes after he booked a role in the upcoming film, Animal Friends, which has been described as an R-rated road trip comedy.
The film is also said to be a live-action hybrid that will also feature animated characters.
She recently wrapped filming Eli Roth’s upcoming horror film, Thanksgiving.
In February, Rae announced her casting in the film “about a pseudo-movie, in which a slasher makes his own cutting board from the residents of a Massachusetts town that makes a big splash during the annual annual turkey day” on Instagram.
The highly anticipated slasher flick, based on a fake trailer for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s 2007 double-feature Grindhouse, will mark Rae’s first film in theaters after starring in a straight-to-Netflix film.
In 2021, she signed a multi-picture deal with streaming giant Netflix, which included her starring role as Padgett Sawyer in He’s All That.
Although the film was panned by critics, the gender-swapped remake instantly shot to the top spot of Netflix’s most popular films upon release.
Turning heads: The social media sensation, who recently booked a film role with Ryan Reynolds, went braless in her chic ensemble as she stepped out with her beau
While talking about making her acting debut, Rae said in a statement to Variety, “Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch moment for me and now being able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams. .”
“I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and excited to develop projects while continuing to build my acting skills,” she said.
The original, a modern update of George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion and the musical My Fair Lady, starred Freddie Prinze Jr. as a popular high school boy who accepted a bet to turn a girl nerdy (Rachael Leigh Cooke) as this year’s prom queen.
In the latest version, Addison played a popular Instagram influencer and high school student who accepts the challenge of turning an introverted photographer (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.
The film became a smash hit as Netflix estimated that over 55 million households watched the remake in the first month it hit the platform and hit No. 1 on the streaming platform. in 78 countries.
While it’s all her only acting credit, she’s appeared in several music videos and appeared on Hailey Bieber’s second episode of Who’s in my Bathroom? on Youtube.
Additionally, she made an appearance on her friend Kourtney Kardashian’s reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2021.
