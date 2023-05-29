Which fashion game is the best among BTS members?

The members of BTS are not only leading the music field, but are also taking the fashion world by storm. With the oldest member, Jin having taken off for his compulsory military service (followed by J-Hope), the remaining members of the group understandably kept the name of the group buzzing with their solo efforts which included fashion mentions and the names of global ambassadors of various luxury and high-end brands.

However, even with the exception of special events or red carpets where they posed as representatives of those respective brands, the septet exhibited their fashionable side at airports and other rather candid times. The best way to get an idea of ​​what their individual aesthetic choice looks like is to take a look at their personal Instagram profiles.

Still from Butter’s music video.

And that’s not to claim either one as having superior style, as each swears by a different fashion code. Also, it’s understood that most of their outfits are arranged by their stylists, that’s why I mainly included their OOTDs from their Instagram profiles or Run BTS episodes instead of their music videos because the former hit a little closer to home than the outlandish and unique perspectives presented in their productions.

Diving into the BTS fashion palette, let’s decipher which of them concisely served us with the best moves in their fashion game.

BTS members and their dress code

Suga aka Min Yoongi – Did you watch Daechwita’s music video?

Suga Fashion (Photo credits – Instagram, Daechwita MV, Road to D-Day).

Just like her music, her outfits also take on a darker hue which is extremely soothing and instantly catches the eye. Even outside of his usual choice of black clothes, whenever Suga has opted for a more colorful touch while wearing fuzzy sweaters or formal outfits that go beyond the usual black and white suit and tie or tuxedo. , they also matched well with the sophisticated. and the elegant air that commands his artistic personality. And it’s no surprise that its selection of headbands, sweaters and eyewear is distinctive, impressive and cool.

Park Jimin – The jack-of-all-trades

Park Jimin Fashion (Photo credits – Instagram and Run BTS episodes).

You name the look, and he owns it. Denim on denim? Check. Plaid outfits? Check. Layers of leather and plaid? Check. Puff jackets? Check. The Beret look? Check. All black outfit? Check. (And the list continues). In every possible way, he also channels his self-proclaimed nickname into his fashion sense – “Cutie Sexy Lovely”. Compared to the fashion choices of his past years, he has recently opted for a rather colorful, luminous or solemn palette which accentuates the acceptance of his gentle personality.

V alias Kim Taehyung – The art / music student atmosphere

Kim Taehyung Fashion (Photo credits – Instagram episodes and Run BTS).

Taehyung’s overall mood and outlook on life has often been portrayed through his dark, brooding clothes. He’s been captured incorporating brown tones into his clothes for quite some time, with high-end bags and sometimes even quirky shoe options catching our eye and crediting him with the look of an art or music student. easy to live. During his recent photo shoots and special parties for the brand he represents, he has also opted for rather austere lighting alternatives. Regardless, he maintained his suave look and won over fans with every side of his inner fashionista.

Read also : BTS Jimin is added to Guinness World Records, more inside

J-Hope – Opposite of minimalism + streetwear

J-Hope Fashion (Photo credits – Instagram).

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok works hard for his outfit combinations which turn out to be an extension of the hyper-maximalism of his artistic personality showcasing his colorful and hopeful personality. Although he could rely on stylists for his look in the solo Chicken noodle soup collaboration with Becky G, the loose outfits and flamboyant hair accessories seen in the music video best describe her fashion sense.

Jin aka Kim Seokjin – The Simple But Dear Boyfriend

Kim Seokjin Fashion (Photo credits – Instagram episodes and Run BTS).

Its well-constructed proportions and “World Wide Handsome” energy have the ability to make a basic t-shirt look like an affluent luxury garment. That’s why, even if he wears a simple denim outfit or the usual combination of shirt and jeans, his aura still signifies business and further confirms that he is ready to take on a main character role and to launch his acting career.

RM aka Kim Namjoon – Sweet, laid back, but still stylish

Kim Namjoon Fashion (Photo credits – Instagram episodes and Run BTS).

RM’s clothing preferences make them possibly the warmest, coziest, and most laid-back streetwear choices for BTS, which personifies “Namjooning” (described as “the act of living like Kim Namjoon”. This includes walking around in parks, admire nature, hang out with crabs and have fun with friends” by Urban Dictionary and ARMY Dictionary). Have you seen his collection of jackets? These are never your ordinary outerwear! With quilts and bohemian designs that complement her towering proportions, Namjoon’s wardrobe is perhaps the most underrated fashion variety.

Jungkook – Oversized Monochrome Comfort

Jungkook Fashion (Photo credits – Instagram episodes and Run BTS).

Some of Jungkook’s airport outfits caused frenzy and are still cherished in fandom’s memory despite their public debut years ago. All of these iconic looks from the singer have one thing in common: his love for the monochrome theme. Often seen donning baggy black and white clothes, the youngest member of the group clearly prioritizes comfort over anything else. Personally, I identify most with its comfort-focused fashion choices for the same reason.

He knows how to make this style work best for himself, especially with his arm tattoos supporting his trendy concept. Even at times when he incorporates color into what he wears, you can still find at least one black item of clothing (or a similar dark tone) in his OOTD.

What to wear and what not to wear – such choices are always subjective and are influenced by an individual’s preferences. What may seem high in the rankings to one may not have the same value to another. And when the entire septet is so fashion-forward in terms of projecting and expressing their personality through their clothing, it becomes even harder to rank either of their styles as number one.

Which of the member dress codes do you prefer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read also : SEVENTEEN TURNS 8: Eight times the band won hearts with their chaotic dynamic