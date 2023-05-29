Canada wins gold at World Men’s Hockey Championship

Content of the article
TAMPERE, Finland Sammy Blais scored twice as Canada beat Germany 5-2 to win gold at the men’s hockey world championship today.
Lawson Crouse, captain Tyler Toffoli and Scott Laughton also scored, and Peyton Krebs had two assists for Canada.
It feels really good, said Blais. We have been in Europe for a month and we have all been waiting for this moment to play the game for the gold medal. And were lucky to have won it.
JJ Peterka and Daniel Fischbuch scored for Germany, which entered the gold medal game for the first time since 1992, when the playoff format was introduced at the world championship. Moritz Seider added two assists.
Goalkeeper Samuel Montembeault made 21 saves for Canada, while German goalkeeper Mathias Niederberger stopped 23 shots.
Canada won gold for the second time in three years after losing to Finland in overtime in last year’s world championship gold medal game. His 28th Canadian title at the event, the most of any country. Canada also has 16 silver and eight bronze medals from the tournament since 1931.
I couldn’t be more proud of this band. We went through a lot of adversity and doubts to get to this point, and this win is so special, Toffoli said. We have such a close-knit team that came together quickly and we always believed in each other.
Everyone bought in and we played a great game today, and I’m incredibly happy to come back to Canada with a gold medal.
Peterka opened the scoring for Germany at 7:44 of the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle on a breakout that beat Montembeault.
Blais responded three minutes later, scoring in his third game in a row after netting a two-on-one pass from center Peyton Krebs to tie the game at 1-1.
Fischbuch again gave Germany the lead on a one-timer from the slot that ended up in the net at 13:47 of the start of the second period.
Canada replied with Crouse deflecting a pass from Krebs on the power play with 2:32 left in the second period.
Blais then buried his second of the game 4:51 into the third period with a backhand on a rebound to give Canada the lead.
Toffoli added an insurance marker eight minutes from time, scoring with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 to make it 4-2 for Canada.
Laughton scored into an empty net with two minutes left to put the game away.
The commitment of all our team members was incredible. We knew we had to come here and play for each other and engage in team play. We came here to represent Canada and make our country proud, and I’m so lucky to be part of this group, said head coach André Tourigny.
Our players wanted to win so badly. They wanted to bring a gold medal back to Canada, and when you have that mindset you can achieve great things, and we did that tonight.
After the gold medal game, MacKenzie Weegar was named the tournament’s top defenseman and was selected to the media all-star team. Crouse, Montembeault and Weegar were also named Team Canada’s top three players in the tournament after the semifinals.
Defenseman Kristian Rubins scored his second goal 1:22 into overtime to lead Latvia to victory over the United States and earn a bronze medal earlier on Sunday.
This is the first top three for Latvia at the tournament. His previous record was seventh place which he achieved three times.
The United States lost in the bronze medal game for the second year in a row. Team USA cruised through the tournament with eight straight wins until they were beaten by Germany in the semi-finals, 4-3 in overtime.
Rubins rallied Latvia with their first with 5:39 left in the final period to tie the game at -33 to force overtime.
Roberts Bukarts and Janis Jaks also scored for Latvia.
Rocco Grimaldi scored twice for the United States in the first period to nullify Latvia’s 1-0 and 2-1 leads.
Matt Coronato had put the United States 3-2 ahead 6:19 into the final period.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 28, 2023.
