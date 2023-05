Black Baltimore brings high fashion to Preakness Stakes 148

By AFRO Staff Marylanders and horseback riding enthusiasts from across the country converged on Pimlico Racetrack in Baltimore for Preakness 148 on May 19-20. Hats, dresses and fancy costumes paraded around the race track as jockeys prepared for their races. Aside from the main event, the Black Eyed Susan horse race, one of the many races held during the Preakness Stakes, is for phillies only. The weekend was brought to a climax with Grammy Award-winning pop star Bruno Mars. Weekend attendance didn’t return to pre-pandemic numbers, but Black Baltimore showed up in style. Preakness Stakes is the second leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing in American horse racing. Athletes will continue to the Belmont Stakes, which takes place in Elmont, NY (NY) on Saturday, June 10. As Mage, won the Kentucky Derby, raced at Churchill Downs the first week of May. This year, there will be no winner of the Triple Crown. Chelsey Bryant and Shamona Mack (photo by James Fields)

James Thomas and Blossom Robinson (photo by James Fields)

Tracey Furbush enjoys a side attraction from Preakness 148. (Photo by James Fields)



Jheanelle Wilkins, Community Vice Chair of the Maryland House of Delegates Ways and Means Committee, one of many elected officials to attend Preakness 148. (Photo by James Fields)



Beer Can Man, winner of the Jim McKay Turf Sprint, with Jockey Flavien Prat. (Photo by James Fields)

Kevin Liles, CEO of 300 Entertainment, watches the jockeys prepare to race. (Photo by James Fields)



Black Girls Vote’s Nykidra Robinson (left) and Mess In a Bottle’s Kalilah Wright arrived effortlessly. (Photo by James Fields)



Different Regard co-founders Steven White and Dominick Davis show off their sons while enjoying a day of horse racing. Different Regard is an upscale boutique, located at 825 Charles St. in Baltimore. (Photo by James Fields)



National Treasure, with Jockey John Velazquez, edges Blazing Sevens, with Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., to win the 148th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Racecourse May 20 in Baltimore. Kentucky Derby winner Mage, right, finished third. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://afro.com/black-baltimore-brings-high-fashion-to-preakness-stakes-148/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos