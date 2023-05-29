Fashion
In defense of Kevin McCarthy’s sneakers
Memorial Day weekend marks an unofficial change of seasons. And while the pools will open to the public in the swampy city of my birth, Washington, DC, nothing cuts through rising temperatures and impending political disaster like a pointless fashion debate.
A number of alleged fashion faux pas have recently caused endless outrage in the nation’s capital. Sneakers at the White House! Shorts in the Senate! That’s enough to knock out monocles, grab pearls, and faint grown men like damsels whose corsets are too tight. But this should by no means be taken more as a sign that the style is in decline than the habitual crimes against dress ethics usually seen in Washington. And claims that the absence of wingtips in the Oval Office marks the death of decorum in America are grossly exaggerated.
Shoe aficionados have had to find the willpower to survive multiple assaults on their tender and sensitive eyes lately. Most recently, there was a debt ceiling meeting between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders where there was at least one area of bipartisan agreement on display. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries were all spotted wearing dress sneakers in the Oval Office. Adding insult to injury, Jeffries, McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were all also wearing brightly patterned socks.
Chaos ensued.
New York Times culture and style reporter Guy Trebay quoted several high-ranking members of the menswear media elite in an article that asked: Are dress sneakers part of the Oval Office? The question drew a resounding no from Yang-Yi Goh, style director at GQ, and Jim Moore, the magazine’s creative director. The absence of a hard sole on the different shoes made by Cole Haan was seen as a sign of disrespect for the dignity of the office, both in terms of physical space and the role Biden holds. And the fact that the dress sneaker masquerades as a hard-soled shoe, as Trebay put it, makes it the worst possible choice, Goh said. There are no bonus points awarded for trying to pass off this technological monstrosity as an actual dress shoe, Goh snorted.
Forbes columnist Michael Peregrine was a little more lenient with the shoes as a personal choice, but objected to their presence in the Oval Office. Writing with the titans of the industry who regularly read Forbes in mind, he concluded that there remains a thing of respect in respecting people, positions, institutions. Leaders will recognize that in certain circumstances, how they choose to dress and how they choose to present themselves may well affect the respect they hope to receive and the message they choose to project.
And unlike the days when Biden welcomed cast members from Ted Lasso into the Oval Office in March, the shoes at the debt ceiling meeting couldn’t be considered fashionable. Show creator and star Jason Sudeikis is a known sneakerhead, so her choice of shoes and their level of style were at least on-brand. (It didn’t stop the critics: 4 guys. No ties, 3 pairs of sneakers in the OVAL OFFICE. This country is going to hell, political commentator Saagar Enjeti gripped at the time.) And there has been at least one group of much-maligned sneaker advocates in the White House: the Congressional Bipartisan Sneaker Caucuswhich is apparently a real thing that exists.
Less entertaining, however, was the far more visceral reaction to Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania’s very casual look. displayed at a recent press conference. Speaking on the debt ceiling impasse, Fetterman held her own, dominating four other Democratic senators. The others wore suits and ties; Fetterman was dressed in a hoodie and shorts.
The reaction of the Conservatives was particularly hard. Truly unseemly, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted. Christopher Tremoglie, Washington Examiner columnist went so far as to call Fettermans lewk a goofy moment in our nation’s history and, quite frankly, trashy and classless.
But if anything, the reaction to Fettermans’ outfit is hilariously classy for members of a party that mocks Democrats for being snobbish coastal elites. His discreet uniform was part of his political brand for years before going to Washington and was advertised as a trademark its ability to relate to the more rural areas of western Pennsylvania. On the contrary, Fettermans fit is a far less performative version of class politics than fake twangs Or awkward state fair tours that other politicians rely on to feign authenticity.
All opinions on what does or does not constitute appropriate attire for VIPs are totally subjective and reflecting their current times. Just like with people trying to control the status quo about how some clothes are gendered, there is no universal, historical standard for what constitutes respectable dress. It’s not like the Tories are lamenting lack of panties, wigs and stockings that were in vogue during George Washington’s presidency.
As such, we must consider that projecting morals or ethics onto fashion is a two-way street. Fetterman projects outward that he is still the same person he was before his election last year. His detractors can also be seen as point out one’s own values that politicians must dress a certain way to earn their respect and seek validation from others who share their distaste for Fettermans’ politics.
And while I would personally be sure to wear a suit and tie with a hard-soled shoe if ever invited to attend a meeting at the White House, I would do so specifically because I am aware of the disadvantage that I probably face in such a scenario. Unlike McCarthy or Jeffries who wear dressy sneakers, I would feel the need to overcompensate and look like someone who belongs in that room. But when it comes to five of the most powerful men in the world, I much prefer to focus on the current transaction content between them than on what they were wearing at the time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/mccarthy-sneakers-oval-office-photo-fetterman-rcna86461
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Perfect for Huntington’s Middle School Tennis Squad
- In defense of Kevin McCarthy’s sneakers
- Google Photos AI Still Can’t Label Gorillas The Register
- Tina Turner Talks About Life in Music (1997 CNN Interview)
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Just a joke, Jokowi caused an uproar around the world!
- MPs and retailers on basic food price cap plan in UK
- The real showbiz scandals behind Kenneth Anger’s “Hollywood Babylon” – WWD
- The Australian dollar earthquake broke a 120-year-old record
- China’s economy falters as concerns grow over Covid recovery
- How US allies can mitigate Trump 2.0
- Opponents of Modi boycott the opening of India’s new parliament | International