In defense of Kevin McCarthy’s sneakers

Memorial Day weekend marks an unofficial change of seasons. And while the pools will open to the public in the swampy city of my birth, Washington, DC, nothing cuts through rising temperatures and impending political disaster like a pointless fashion debate.

A number of alleged fashion faux pas have recently caused endless outrage in the nation’s capital. Sneakers at the White House! Shorts in the Senate! That’s enough to knock out monocles, grab pearls, and faint grown men like damsels whose corsets are too tight. But this should by no means be taken more as a sign that the style is in decline than the habitual crimes against dress ethics usually seen in Washington. And claims that the absence of wingtips in the Oval Office marks the death of decorum in America are grossly exaggerated.

Shoe aficionados have had to find the willpower to survive multiple assaults on their tender and sensitive eyes lately. Most recently, there was a debt ceiling meeting between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders where there was at least one area of ​​bipartisan agreement on display. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries were all spotted wearing dress sneakers in the Oval Office. Adding insult to injury, Jeffries, McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were all also wearing brightly patterned socks.

Chaos ensued.

New York Times culture and style reporter Guy Trebay quoted several high-ranking members of the menswear media elite in an article that asked: Are dress sneakers part of the Oval Office? The question drew a resounding no from Yang-Yi Goh, style director at GQ, and Jim Moore, the magazine’s creative director. The absence of a hard sole on the different shoes made by Cole Haan was seen as a sign of disrespect for the dignity of the office, both in terms of physical space and the role Biden holds. And the fact that the dress sneaker masquerades as a hard-soled shoe, as Trebay put it, makes it the worst possible choice, Goh said. There are no bonus points awarded for trying to pass off this technological monstrosity as an actual dress shoe, Goh snorted.

Forbes columnist Michael Peregrine was a little more lenient with the shoes as a personal choice, but objected to their presence in the Oval Office. Writing with the titans of the industry who regularly read Forbes in mind, he concluded that there remains a thing of respect in respecting people, positions, institutions. Leaders will recognize that in certain circumstances, how they choose to dress and how they choose to present themselves may well affect the respect they hope to receive and the message they choose to project.

And unlike the days when Biden welcomed cast members from Ted Lasso into the Oval Office in March, the shoes at the debt ceiling meeting couldn’t be considered fashionable. Show creator and star Jason Sudeikis is a known sneakerhead, so her choice of shoes and their level of style were at least on-brand. (It didn’t stop the critics: 4 guys. No ties, 3 pairs of sneakers in the OVAL OFFICE. This country is going to hell, political commentator Saagar Enjeti gripped at the time.) And there has been at least one group of much-maligned sneaker advocates in the White House: the Congressional Bipartisan Sneaker Caucuswhich is apparently a real thing that exists.

Less entertaining, however, was the far more visceral reaction to Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania’s very casual look. displayed at a recent press conference. Speaking on the debt ceiling impasse, Fetterman held her own, dominating four other Democratic senators. The others wore suits and ties; Fetterman was dressed in a hoodie and shorts.

From left to right, the senses. Jeff Merkley, Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey, John Fetterman and Peter Welch at a press conference at the United States Capitol on May 18. Francis Chung/POLITICO/AP

The reaction of the Conservatives was particularly hard. Truly unseemly, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted. Christopher Tremoglie, Washington Examiner columnist went so far as to call Fettermans lewk a goofy moment in our nation’s history and, quite frankly, trashy and classless.

But if anything, the reaction to Fettermans’ outfit is hilariously classy for members of a party that mocks Democrats for being snobbish coastal elites. His discreet uniform was part of his political brand for years before going to Washington and was advertised as a trademark its ability to relate to the more rural areas of western Pennsylvania. On the contrary, Fettermans fit is a far less performative version of class politics than fake twangs Or awkward state fair tours that other politicians rely on to feign authenticity.

All opinions on what does or does not constitute appropriate attire for VIPs are totally subjective and reflecting their current times. Just like with people trying to control the status quo about how some clothes are gendered, there is no universal, historical standard for what constitutes respectable dress. It’s not like the Tories are lamenting lack of panties, wigs and stockings that were in vogue during George Washington’s presidency.

As such, we must consider that projecting morals or ethics onto fashion is a two-way street. Fetterman projects outward that he is still the same person he was before his election last year. His detractors can also be seen as point out one’s own values that politicians must dress a certain way to earn their respect and seek validation from others who share their distaste for Fettermans’ politics.

And while I would personally be sure to wear a suit and tie with a hard-soled shoe if ever invited to attend a meeting at the White House, I would do so specifically because I am aware of the disadvantage that I probably face in such a scenario. Unlike McCarthy or Jeffries who wear dressy sneakers, I would feel the need to overcompensate and look like someone who belongs in that room. But when it comes to five of the most powerful men in the world, I much prefer to focus on the current transaction content between them than on what they were wearing at the time.