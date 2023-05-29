Fashion
See which teams will make their first cut at the 2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. After 54 holes in stroke play, the field of 30 teams at the NCAA Men’s Division I Golf Championship is now 15 (well, 16; more on that in a moment) after Sunday night’s cut.
Illinois is in the lead after a second straight round under par, sitting at 6 under. Pepperdine, after his record from Grayhawk on Sunday, moved up to second and is three strokes behind.
Then there’s Florida, North Carolina and Georgia Tech within three shots of each other before a big crash at Stanford, which had the second-lowest round on Sunday, in sixth.
And Monday morning, there will be a playoff for the final place. That’s why we haven’t quite gotten down to the 15 that will officially advance.
By Monday evening, the top eight teams remaining after the last round of stroke play will participate in match play, which begins Tuesday morning.
Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings:Men’s team|Individual male
NCAA Ranking:Crew|Individual|Pictures
Meet the teams that made the first cut at Grayhawk.
It’s hard to imagine Illinois being in a better position to play match play. The Illini played almost perfectly the first three days. Being so far ahead of the eight-team cut line (currently 13 above), it would be hard to imagine not seeing Illinois play a game. Adrien Dumont de Chassart (4 under), Jackson Buchanan (3 under) and Tommy Kuhl (2 under) lead the dance.
NCAA Championship | Round 3@adrienddc closes a 70 and clears the way for the Illini in a tie for 4th at -4 overall.
Afternoon wave on the course now.
Live Score
: https://t.co/fx0WrOanmt#Illinois // #HTTO // #NCAAGol pic.twitter.com/dhygiNqgJj
— Illinois Men’s Golf (@IlliniMGolf) May 28, 2023
A flurry crashed over Grayhawk on Sunday, with Pepperdine carding an 11-under 269 to move up three spots and position himself to make a third-straight match play at Grayhawk. Pepperdine won the title in 2021 and reached the semifinals last year, however, it shouldn’t come as a shock to see the Waves do battle again on Wednesday.
The Waves have led the pack in birdies so far in this tournament, having amassed 53 as a team.
The 11-under 269 sets a Pepperdine program record for the lowest 18-hole score at an NCAA championship.
The previous record was 9 under 271 at the 2021 Championships.
— Pepperdine Mens Golf (@PeppGolf) May 28, 2023
Florida played in the morning wave in the third round for the first time, and the Gators continued their solid play like the day before, shooting 2 under on Sunday and putting themselves in a great position to make plays. Fred Biondi is tied for third at 4 under, with John DuBois and Ricky Castillo sitting at 1 under.
The Tar Heels caused some concern when they missed the ACC game last month, but they were strong at Grayhawk, shooting 5-under 275 on Sunday and playing in the top group with Illinois and Florida. Pepperdine’s transfer Dylan Menante is second solo at 5 under, and North Carolina has had solid contributions throughout his roster.
Tar Heels 5 under today, third best round of the day so far, and fourth after 54 holes. The lowest of the 67 season for Peter Fountain and an equivalent score for Dylan Menante, who is currently second in the individual ranking. Update after the afternoon wave. https://t.co/zmOszHFgBR
— UNC Men’s Golf (@UNCmensGolf) May 28, 2023
The 18-hole leader has been consistent this week, and it starts with Ross Steelman, who shot less than 60 rounds each day and leads by four in individual competition at 9-under 201. The Yellow Jackets are similar to all four teams. ahead of them in that if they play another solid round on Monday morning, it’s almost a guarantee they’ll make a match play.
Who’s having the best day for jackets? @ross_steelman still at the top of the ranking (-10) but @realconnorhowe it’s -4 today. #gojackets pic.twitter.com/k4HEQPLyj6
— Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) May 28, 2023
This is where ranking starts to get interesting. The top five teams split, but Stanford pace the field as they battle to make the eight-team cut on Monday. Stanford shot 6-under 274 on Sunday, which was the second-best run of the day, moving up seven spots. Barclay Brown opened with a bogey and then birdied four, signing for a 3-under 67.
We are at the club house with the second best lap of the day (274, -6) and the third best of the entire tournament. We moved up to sixth place overall as four players achieved par or better.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/8R3RaovEla
— Stanford Men’s Golf (@StanfordMGolf) May 28, 2023
The hosts improved every day after a disappointing performance of 11 plus on Friday, 1 plus on Saturday and 1 minus on Sunday. Arizona State made the final in match play last year, and it probably wants to try to get back into match play by looking to finish what it couldn’t last year. Michael Mjaaseth shot 4 under in the third round to lead the Sun Devils.
can’t stop
Michael Mjaaseth with two perfect shots for a birdie on the par-3 16th. He has 4 under the day
https://t.co/Rv7Srynd2H#ForksUp /// pic.twitter.com/Qc35XK4cRP
— Sun Devil Men’s Golf (@sundevilmgolf) May 28, 2023
While the top seven teams shot under par on Sunday, Florida State begins a streak of those who were over par. The Seminoles finished 2 for the day, their best round of the week, and are tied with top-ranked Vanderbilt for last place. If Sunday was the last day, they would have a playoff for last place. However, there is plenty of time to secure a place in match play.
The hand is shaking all around
THE #Noles are shooting their lowest round in the NCAA championships at +2 and are in a solid position being tied for eighth.
The afternoon wave has just started. We’re heading to the clubhouse ready to play tomorrow #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/pHUyI9hgdW
— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 28, 2023
Seeing Vanderbilt in this position may come as a surprise to some, but the Commodores haven’t been able to put it all together this week. Still, they have a great shot to get back into match play. Cole Sherwood shot 1 on Sunday, but paced the team at 1 on for the tournament. William Moll was 2 under in the third round. Gordon Sargent, the defending individual champion, has 7 points more.
William Moll discusses his 2-under 68 after Sunday’s round at the #NCAAGolf Championships.#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/8rbZ1cJik1
— Vanderbilt Men’s Golf (@VandyMGolf) May 28, 2023
Perhaps a surprise to some, but Virginia is on course to earn a spot in match play on Monday. Freshman Ben James, who has won five times this season, is 2 under and in the top 10. Fellow freshman Bryan Lee is 3 years older, with the two youngsters leading the way. However, the Cavaliers will need a little more help to get over the hurdle.
Some Round 3de @TimCowie pic.twitter.com/8unlvbGpxk
— Virginia Men’s Golf (@UVAMensGolf) May 28, 2023
Going into the third round, Auburn looked in danger of finishing closer to the cut line, but the Tigers played well in the streak and had an easy afternoon inside the number. However, starting Monday, three strokes back will prove a challenge. Reed Lotter shot 3 under on Sunday and will need to keep that momentum going Monday.
Johnny Dog #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/PV2PyN3n9x
— Auburn Men’s Golf (@AuburnMGolf) May 28, 2023
Texas A&M needed heroics to even qualify for the NCAA championship, and now they’ll have to find the magic to make games again. Sam Bennett, the 2022 US amateur champion and weak amateur at the 2023 Masters, isn’t having his best week (10 over) but Daniel Rodrigues is 2 under and in the top 10 in the lead.
Consecutive birdies and 3 in the day for @william_paysse
Live Stats – https://t.co/yvXIAEr47D#GigEm | | #BTHOthefield pic.twitter.com/OUpNxB0vpM
— Texas A&M Men’s Golf (@AggieMensGolf) May 28, 2023
A few late bogeys hurt the Crimson Tide, but Alabama was easily inside the cut line and could rest easy Sunday afternoon. However, compared to the teams that came before it, Alabama has a lot of ground to make up on Monday. Alabama made the match play final in 2018 but haven’t made a match play since.
Hear what head coach Jay Seawell had to say after Sunday’s Tides third-round action #RollTide | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/DIhvpyfK1G
— Alabama Men’s Golf (@AlabamaMGolf) May 28, 2023
To put it lightly, Georgia held on Sunday and sat outside the cut line for the majority of the afternoon. It wasn’t until the teams made the rounds that the Bulldogs finally slipped inside the cut line, and 24 over was good enough to play on Monday. However, they are alive and must go down to make a match.
Georgia finishes the third round at 8 of 288 and has +24 for the tournament.#GoDawgs | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/yFT3Rl2TBL
— Georgia Golf (@UGAGolf) May 28, 2023
Well, the 15th team hasn’t been decided yet and won’t be until Monday morning. Neal Shipley of Ohio State bogeyed on the last hole after three straight birdies to tie the Buckeyes and Red Raiders, so at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT), the teams will play a five-hole playoff on the numbers 14-18 to determine who gets the last spot in Monday’s final round of stroke play.
Birdies three of the last four and must go down 2 to send us to the playoffs Neal Shipley is coming CLUTCH!! pic.twitter.com/KrrqL9ZUg3
— Ohio State Men’s Golf (@OhioStateMGOLF) May 29, 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://golfweek.usatoday.com/lists/2023-ncaa-mens-golf-championship-third-round-leaderboard-15-team-cut/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Emmys: Will a new winner’s dramatic acting streak be shattered after 8 years?
- Czech Republic beats Korea to open World Para Hockey Championship
- See which teams will make their first cut at the 2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship
- Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi installs Sengol in new parliament building amid religious rituals
- Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s debut in Bollywood
- Google orders Sonos to pay $32.5 million in patent dispute
- The top 15 celebrities who still support Donald Trump for president in 2024
- King Charles paid tribute to Tina Turner with a musical tribute at Buckingham Palace | Entertainment
- Perfect for Huntington’s Middle School Tennis Squad
- In defense of Kevin McCarthy’s sneakers
- Google Photos AI Still Can’t Label Gorillas The Register
- Tina Turner Talks About Life in Music (1997 CNN Interview)