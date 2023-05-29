Fashion Trends of the Middle Ages

How did fashion evolve in the Middle Ages? By using images from medieval manuscripts we can follow some of the changes in fashion over the centuries. Dress and clothing styles will see new trends emerge, ranging from high toe shoes to plunging necklines.

1. The Carolingians – imitating the Romans

This image of the Carolingian emperor Charles the Bald and his wife was made between 866 and 875. It shows Charles wearing a sleeved tunic, loose cloak and long leg covers. Although this is typical of what the Carolingians wore, Charles’ outfit is also covered in gold and jewels. The Carolingian rulers saw themselves as heirs to the Roman Empire and wanted to make sure they looked like they were up to it. His wife wears a long veil, two tunics and jewelry such as earrings and a bracelet.

2. Anglo-Saxon fashion

This image from the year 966 shows the English King Edgar (959-975) flanked by the Virgin Mary and Saint Peter. Edgar wears a knee-length tunic and cloak, and ankle-to-knee leather stockings. The female wears a long loose woolen dress that goes to the ankles, a coat or cape and a headgear. Almost all Anglo-Saxon women, except the very young and slaves, wore some sort of head covering.

3. Byzantine fashion

It was originally a portrait of Byzantine Emperor Michael VII (1071-8) but the face was replaced by that of his successor Nicephorus III (1078-81). He wears a blue tunic over a purplish red. The tunic is decorated with beads, which were very popular among Byzantine rulers at that time – one of Nicephorus’ predecessors wore an outfit into which 30,000 beads were sewn, which prevented him from sitting down while wearing it. Its officials wear a garment known as chlamys, which is red and gold. The clothing of the Byzantine world was often influenced by imports from Asia, and in turn the Byzantines would influence fashion in the western Mediterranean region.

4. The Normans

This scene from the Bayeux Tapestry depicts William, Duke of Normandy, with his half-brothers Odo and Robert. The 11th century tapestry is an important source for the fashion and clothing of the time – and how designers used clothing to offer subtle clues about the people depicted. William, for example, is often depicted wearing elaborate hosiery and a gold-embroidered cloak.

5. Early 12th century fashion

Here, a knight stands on his squire as they battle a dragon. Manuscript images from the early 12th century begin to show fashionably dressed figures. This includes wearing long toe shoes – according to Orderic Vitalis, it was Fulk, Count of Anjou who started wearing this fashion trend as it hid his onions. However, like the sneakers endorsed by sports stars, these shoes have quickly become popular with everyone else.

6. Seasonal changes

This image is from a late 13th century health book – the author gives advice on what to wear in different seasons. In spring (top left), dresses should be worn that are neither too hot nor too cold, such as those made of cotton or fine wool. In summer (top right), cool clothes such as linen or silk should be worn. Dress for fall (bottom left) should be just a little warmer than for spring, while in winter (bottom right) thick, fluffy wool and fur were best for keeping warm. hot.

7. Dress well in 13th-century Italy

The emergence of Italy’s city-states in the High Middle Ages brought great wealth to its citizens. This late 13th-century image shows three very well-dressed Genoese. Some of their clothes have gold edges or fur, as well as oversized buttons. The book, however, does not portray these men with admiration – this image is meant to express the sin of pride.

8. Women of the 14th century

This image of two women comes from the first half of the 14th century. It shows some changes in the appearance of medieval women – only the married woman wears a veil, and the sleeves of their tunics have become shorter, reaching only the elbow.

9. Dress up a king

This image represents the preparations for the coronation of Charles V of France, which took place in 1364. He wears a red silk tunic with lace on the front, while his chamberlain puts on his legs stockings decorated with lilies. Most of the other men in this scene wear long, colorful tunics.

10. Women’s Fashion in the Early Italian Renaissance

This image of Saint Ursula and her female companions, made in the 1380s, shows how fashion was changing during the early Italian Renaissance. Women wear a range of form-fitting tunics that also leave their necks and part of their shoulders uncovered.

11. Condemning Women’s Dress

In this scene, women and men are condemned by an abbot for their immodest appearance. In the late Middle Ages, English and Italian government officials passed sumptuary laws to regulate what people wore, especially if they were not noble. However, these laws were generally ineffective and often ignored.

12. 15th century fashion

This image from northern Europe in the 1470s depicts noble men and women in the latest fashions. The rider’s hair is longer and he wears a shorter cap and robe. During this time, women wear steeple-shaped headdresses. A lady wrapped the long train of her dress around her hand, which would make it easier for her to walk around.

13. Black is the new black

These late medieval images also reveal how the color black was becoming common in clothing. In previous centuries, the use of black was considered old-fashioned and generally left to the poor. Now, black seems to be back in fashion. Meanwhile, other colors would have a special meaning: green represented love, gray sorrow, yellow hostility and blue, partly because of its connection with the Virgin Mary, became the color of faithfulness. This image, taken from the pages of the 15th century Very Rich Hours of the Duke of Berryshows how colorful medieval fashion could be.

14. Accessories for a King

King Charles VIII of France (1483-1498) attempted to ban the wearing of gold or silver garments for all but the wealthiest of nobles. Like his Carolingian predecessors, this monarch is also adorned with jewels, including diamonds, rubies and a gold medallion.

15. What to Wear in the Late Middle Ages

While this image, depicting a scene from the Roman de Rose, was made in the 1490s, the artist skilfully used some older medieval clothing styles, showing that people were aware that fashion had changed. Some of the newer elements here include the women wearing wide-sleeved dresses, while the men are dressed in elaborate stockings.

The book, Medieval dress and fashion by Margaret Scott, offers an excellent resource on fashion changes in the Middle Ages.

