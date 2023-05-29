Virginia’s No. 2 men’s lacrosse falls to No. 3 Notre Dame in NCAA semifinals – Reuters Sports News

The No. 2 Virginia men’s lacrosse saw its 2023 campaign come to an end in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday after an overtime game-winner from No. 3 Notre Dame. It was an incredibly close game throughout, with neither team able to grab more than a two-goal lead, but in their third game of the season it was the Fighting Irish (13-2, 4-2 ACC) who came out on top, beating the Cavaliers (13-4, 4-2 ACC) 13-12 in overtime.

After Notre Dame scored the game’s first two goals, the Cavaliers settled into their offense, scoring three unanswered in a run that was capped by a goal from junior forward Connor Shellenberger. Shellenberger would go on to finish the game with three goals and three assists, straight away resuming Virginia’s quarterfinal game against Georgetown as the team’s offensive leader.

The Fighting Irish led late in the first quarter 4-3, but Shellenberger scored again to tie the game less than a minute into the second period. Shellenberger only scored once in the game, but his ability to lead the attack continued to shine as he provided assists throughout the game.

The Cavaliers struggled to find an answer for junior midfielder Eric Dobson, who led all scorers with four goals in the afternoon. Dobson found the back of the net with just under two minutes left in the second quarter to level the game at six before halftime, then opened the scoring in the third quarter as well.

On the Virginias side, it was much more of a team effort when it came to scoring the ball. Nine different Cavaliers found the back of the net, with third-quarter goals in particular coming from all directions. After Notre Dame took its first lead since the score was 2-1, three different Virginia players scored in the quarter to help the team hold a one-goal lead going into the fourth.

The Cavaliers led for much of the fourth quarter, eventually making it 11-9 on a goal from faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla with 8:54 remaining. After a six-minute dead end, the Fighting Irish found a way to fight back, scoring two quick goals to level the score.

With the game tied at 11 goals apiece and with less than a minute remaining, Shellenberger stood behind the Notre Dame goal. Amidst multiple Fighting Irish defenders, he was able to find graduate student midfielder Thomas McConvey. McConvey was already in the shooting motion before the ball got to him, and he dropped it into the net for the go-ahead goal with 52 seconds left.

However, on Notre Dame’s next possession, grad student midfielder Brian Tevlin ran onto the field where he found an open teammate. Senior forward Jake Taylor received the ball and fired a shot after bouncing off a Cavalier defender to tie the game at 12 apiece and eventually send it into overtime.

The Fighting Irish won the faceoff at the start of overtime and immediately called a timeout. On the next game, Tevlin took the ball straight into goal on his own and scored the winning goal, sending Notre Dame into the national title game.

In the end, the Fighting Irish finished the day with more shots, ground balls and faceoff wins than the Cavaliers. They also finished with 10 turnovers against the Virginias 15. In such a tight game throughout, Notre Dame was able to create more quality possessions than the Cavaliers, and at the right time. The Fighting Irish have won the last three encounters of the match, and that has proven to be the difference.

Keeping Virginia in the game, however, was the stellar play of sophomore guard Matthew Nunes, who finished with 17 saves that day. Thanks to his efforts, Nunes rose to No. 1 on the Cavaliers’ single-season backup list.

Virginia fell just shy of their eighth NCAA title, but with another highly ranked recruiting class coming up next year, they’ll definitely be ready for another run. Notre Dame will move on to the national championship game to take on No. 1 Duke, a game that airs Monday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.