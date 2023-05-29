From Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt: fashion hits and misses (May 22-28)





Each week, we feature a roundup of the best and least impressive celebrity looks. While celebrities like to stay trendy and often get fashion inspired, a few other times we’re not impressed with their clothing choices. This week was no different. We spotted Sarah Ali KhanVicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor and others.

Check out the best (and worst) fashion moments from the past week! Sara Ali Khan (HIT) and Vicky Kaushal (MISS) Vicky Kaushal’s look was a miss but Sara Ali Khan’s was a hit. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are busy promoting their next movie Zara Hats Zara Kids. At a recent promotional event, while we were approving Sara’s clothing choice, Vickys failed to impress us. Sara was dressed in a pretty fuchsia pink sharara ensemble with white floral details. She had soft, shiny makeup with kohl eyes. For accessories, Sara wore gold and pearl hoops. Vicky, on the other hand, was dressed in a black denim shirt which he paired with fitted black pants. The casual look did not suit the actor. HIT – Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor’s look was a hit. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Unlike Vicky Kaushal’s all-black look, we’re a fan of At Ranbir Kapoor’s monochromatic appearance. The actor wore a drab navy shirt with matching straight cut pants that had a panther done around the bottom of the pants. Not letting the look get boring, the actor wore white sneakers and a cap to add contrast. Ranbir also wore Polaroid sunglasses and a watch. MISS – Karishma Tanna Karishma Tanna’s look was a miss. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) While Karishma Tanna is usually well-dressed, her recent scouting was a rare occasion where she made a fake fashion pax. The actor wore a sage-colored shirt with straight-cut blue jeans – the two outfits didn’t complement each other – making the ensemble look dull. Karishma’s white Gucci sandals also didn’t go well with the overall look. HIT – Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt’s look was a hit. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Although we’re drowned out by so many celebrity gym looks, most of them end up looking the same. Alia Bhatt’s laid-back, laid-back gym look was a breath of fresh air. The actor wore black tights with a white crop top. She also wore black sunglasses. MISS – Tara Sutaria Tara Sutaria’s look was a miss. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria’s latest look set the mood for her beach vacation. While there’s nothing wrong with that, it didn’t look appealing for a casual day. Plus, we wish Tara had added some color to her neutral makeup — which might have helped elevate a rather dull look. HIT – Kajol The Kajol look was a hit. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Kajol looked radiant in a crinkle orange coordinating ensemble. The actor paired it with tinted sunglasses and see-through sandals. To let her dress do the talking, Kajol opted for neutral makeup and kept her luscious hair open. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

