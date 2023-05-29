Dress Shirt Brand Pokmon Is Closing Last Chance To Order Is In Less Than A Month





It’s not the Pokémon company pulling the plug, though.. Four years ago, the pokemon shirts line was launched and the planners pulled out all the stops. They could have just taken regular dress shirts and added a little Pikachu or Eevee silhouette on the wrist or pocket, but instead they designed 151 different textile patterns, one for each of the Pokmon Gen-1, and let you to mix and match them. in just about any arrangement you wanted. More and more Pocket Monster species were added later, as were additional shirt styles, with updates coming as recently as this month. So it’s both sad and sudden the entire Pokmon Shirts brand is shutting down. = Mark stop Point of origin202361212

https://t.co/qqhbRFx6Lu pic.twitter.com/E69usqbDT0 – (@Pokemon_cojp) May 26, 2023 The news came via the official Japanese Pokémon Twitter account and via a statement posted on the Pokémon Shirts website. So why are Pokmon shirts coming to an end? Because Original Stitch, the clothing company that partnered with the Pokemon Company for the shirt line, is shutting down. It’s not hard to imagine that Original Stitch is going through a tough time lately. The company specializes in high-quality dress shirts, which buyers can customize and order online. However, with working from home having become so prevalent during the pandemic and such arrangements persisting in the post-corona business climate, there isn’t nearly the level of demand for dress shirts that there was, say, there five years old. Original Stitch hasn’t publicly commented on the financial performance of the Pokmon Shirts line compared to its other divisions, but in the age of casual wear, Pokmon-themed dress shirts seem like something of a tough sell. If you’re in the office five days a week, there are more opportunities to have fun, but still for the office. On the other hand, if you frequently telecommute, formal conferences or meetings with outside clients are more likely to focus on those office days, meaning you’ll need to wear clothes that are fully professionals, without playful Pok points. That doesn’t make the Pokmon Shirts ending any less disappointing, though. And yes, closing Original Stitch also means their One Piece dress shirts are also disappearing. Luckily, there’s still a chance to have a Pokemon shirt made. The brand officially closes at noon (Japan time) on June 12, but orders placed through that time on the Pokmon Shirt website will be fulfilled.. As of this writing, the site is so inundated with visitors that it’s inaccessible, and such popularity suggests that it might not be such a bad idea for the Pokémon company to seek out a new production partner for the line, but they haven’t said anything officially. to that effect, so if you’ve had your eye on a Pokmon shirt for a while, now is the time to place that order. Related: Pokemon Shirt website

Source: Twitter/@Pokemon_cojp via IT media, Oricon News

Top Image: Twitter/@Pokemon_cojp

