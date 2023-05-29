Fashion
A slow fashion stylist’s tips for adding to your winter wardrobe on a budget
As I look through my wardrobe just days away from winter, I feel uninspired. And a little cold.
Like many of us, I’m trying to cut my expenses as the cost of living continues to rise, but I really want to add comfy items to my closet.
I spoke to slow fashion stylist Jenna Flood from Melbourne and RMIT fashion and textiles lecturer Rebecca Van Amber, for their advice on adding to our winter wardrobes on the cheap.
Thrift shops, swaps and small but mighty items
If your instinct is to hop online whenever you need something new, Ms Flood says there are more affordable and sustainable ways to secure clothes.
She found her favorite winter coat, a long black trench coat with removable lining, at an op store.
“I always get compliments on this and it’s only $20! I’ve seen similar coats for $500 and up.”
If you’re looking for a specific brand, you can use sites like eBay, Depop or Facebook Marketplace, or stores that specialize in high-quality second-hand equipment, recommends Flood.
When shopping for a jacket, she suggests:
- Make sure the shoulders rest well on your shoulders (unless it’s a drop arm style).
- Make sure the liner doesn’t sag inside and the sleeves touch the beginning of your wrist.
- Opt for a classic style that you will wear for years.
- Always make sure the seam is solid and there are no missed stitches when looking for quality.
Renting is another sustainable option, and something Ms. Flood personally does when her wardrobe feels a bit stale.
Trading or borrowing is also an economical way to cool off.
Focus on thickness and layers, not just fabric
Last winter, we learned from Dr. Van Amber that it’s the thickness of the material that keeps us warm, not so much the type of fabric.
This is good news, as some winter fabrics like wool can be expensive.
Loading…
And in some cases, that means we can shop more ethically when it comes to items like down jackets, says Van Amber.
“There are some that are stuffed with down; they may have ethical issues about how it’s produced, animals aren’t always treated fairly.”
She says down jackets filled with a polyester fiber are just as warm if the thickness is the same, and generally cheaper. They may just be a little lighter.
Fluffy fabrics are good for keeping the cold out and the heat in, says Flood.
“Try to find padded items or jackets with a fleece lining to keep you warm.
“Make sure your coat has a liner as it helps keep the wind out.”
What to look for when layering
Layering items are worn close to the skin, so if you find itchy wool or polyester, Ms. Flood recommends cotton, bamboo or Tencel fabrics.
“So a polyester or wool coat can be worn over it without itching.”
Although thermals don’t seem like a stylish investment, Ms. Van Amber says they’re comfortable and usually hidden by layering.
But Ms. Van Amber’s favorite layering item is a scarf.
“A scarf is one of the most versatile layering pieces and something you can buy very inexpensively, even new.
“They look great with jackets or sweaters, and for working from home or the office.”
Mistakes we make when buying winter clothes
To help with this budget, Ms. Flood says to make sure we buy the things we need, not just because they’re trendy.
“We also have to remember that we are constantly bombarded with marketing messages that urge us to buy more.
“Step outside of this narrative and see what you already have.”
Dr. Van Amber says if you’re getting something like a winter coat, try it with sweaters and other items worn underneath.
“A mistake I often make is that I often buy my jacket without thinking about layering things underneath.
“Then it’s too small to wear over other bulky items.”
Most importantly, take care of the clothes you buy to make sure they last, says Flood.
“If it smells a bit musty, try staying outside or giving it a quick steam.”
Washing less means your winter essentials will last for years and it’s also good for the environment.
