Fashion
The designer marvels with his trick of folding jeans in one motion
When you think of the phrase “blink and you’ll miss it,” it’s probably all about magic tricks and split-second freaks. But now it also applies to a hack to tidy up your closet. turkish fashion designer Moussab Kaya runs a clothing store named 333 Jeans. As in any retail environment, keeping merchandise in order can be time consuming. Luckily, he’s developed a unique knack for folding jeans in a single snapping motion in milliseconds. This hack is as useful as it is amazing to see.
Kaya has posted numerous videos showing off her jeans folding trick on TikTok. Sometimes he does it with one hand, other times with both. Either way, its lightning speed never decreases and the result always looks very neat. The key seems to be to hold the jeans by the bottom half and whip them up and down, letting the force of the movement bend them neatly into place. When he only uses one hand or does not do so on a table, he seems to lean on his thigh for support during the end game.
This hack really deserves a slow-motion replay, much like the awesome games of basketball and hockey do. But despite the many requests he receives each time he posts a video, Kaya has yet to share a tutorial. It’s somewhat understandable that he didn’t, much like a magician hiding the secrets of their magic tricks.
If you consider yourself an eagle-eyed observer, you might be able to decipher how he does it and recreate this hack to quickly fold jeans at home. In the meantime, Kaya will continue to give us tidying up goals. If you want to follow his rhythm and his talent for neatly storing denim items, you can follow him on ICT Tac.
Mussab Kaya: instagram | ICT Tac
h/t: [Laughing Squid]
