Fashion
Amazon is full of Memorial Day deals on slimming maxi dresses, starting at $16
No summer garment can compete with the comfort and versatility of a long dress. Airy yet undeniably glamorous, a maxi lets you slip on in hot weather and is perfect for just about any party, work, brunch, beach…you get it. Of course, Amazon has loads of options in every cut, pattern or print imaginable. Even better? For Memorial Day, prices are slashed on some truly exquisite crowd favorites! We know you’re rushing for pool parties and BBQs right now, so we’ve gone ahead and selected a selection we think you’ll like, some of them starting at prices too low as $16!
Ready? Let the maxi dress deals begin….
Flowing and alluring, this popular halter dress rarely goes on sale. The fabric is 100% viscose so it drapes without sticking. Dress it up with heels for a summer wedding. Choose from 38 colors and patterns.
Made with rayon and spandex, this maxi is versatile, flattering and drapes perfectly. It’s got just the right length and flow to keep you warm or cool, thanks to the knit rayon that drapes well. It also has a feminine wrap top and cute short sleeves. Sizes range from XS to XXL and it comes in 19 colors and patterns.
At $16, this is exactly the kind of dress to stock up on when the weather is hot, loose and draped, you get all the airflow you need to stay cool.
This piece is lightweight, breathable, sporty, sexy and downright adorable. Its racer back and asymmetrical hem give a very special fall. It comes in 24 colors and patterns.
Nothing like a T-shirt dress to say ‘beach day’! This one is loose, flattering and has pockets. So basically it’s perfect.
A soft blend of rayon and spandex makes this modest and flattering dress a winner. It is a dress for all seasons. Choose from 37 different colors and patterns, some at even lower prices!
A favorite among Amazon shoppers, with over 13,000 five-star reviews, this maxi is made with a blend of cotton, spandex and polyester so it breathes, drapes and stretches at the same time .
Cute with a hint of confidence, this maxi is one of the most popular dresses on Amazon, with over 12,000 five-star reviews. We love the cap sleeves and sexy hemline.
A little spandex helps this sleeveless dress hit all the right places while keeping the flow in full effect…and you comfortable and confident. Choose from 33 colors and patterns.
Spacious and flowing, this beauty will have you strolling all summer long, right into fall. It is available in 17 colors and prints.
Nothing says summer fun better than polka dots. So say thousands of rave reviews from Amazon. Layer a sweater over it for a night out.
The pockets make the dress. With over 10,000 five-star reviews and just enough coverage, this fancy dress is guaranteed to garner compliments. Choose from 36 different colors.
This sleek maxi is super versatile and suitable for all seasons. Add a blazer over it for work or add a chunky necklace for cocktail parties. Available in 34 prints and colors.
This fabulous, crowd-pleasing 100% cotton long maxi is your next summer romance. Choose from 30 colors and prints.
Ready for the party, this beauty makes you want to dance and show off a little leg. Lightweight, fluid and a definite statement piece. Choose from 30 colors and patterns.
Cute and flirty, this maxi is cinched in just the right place, making it super flattering for a range of body types. It comes in 12 prints and colors.
If you have Amazon Premier, you will get free shipping, of course. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your 30 day free trial here. (And by the way, those who don’t have one Prime always get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Looking for other great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these:
