US retailer Destination XL net sales of $125.4 million in Q1 FY23





Destination XL Group, Inc, a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of big and tall men’s apparel, reported total sales of $125.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (Q1 FY23), down slightly from to the $127.7 million realized in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, the company reported a 0.6% year-over-year (YoY) increase in comparable sales for the quarter, driven by a 1.5% increase in in-store sales. Meanwhile, direct business sales fell 1.6% year-on-year. The increase in comparable sales was offset by sales from closed stores and a decline in non-comparable sales, the company said in its operating results for the first quarter of FY23. Gross margin for the first quarter of FY23 was reported at 48.6%, marking a decline of 140 basis points year-on-year from the gross margin rate of 50% in the first quarter of FY22 The reduction was attributed to a 110 basis point decline in commodity margin and a 30 basis point increase in occupancy costs, primarily due to sales deleveraging. Destination XL Group reported total sales of $125.4 million in the first quarter of FY23, down slightly from $127.7 million in the first quarter of FY22. Comparable sales increased 0.6%, but were offset by closed store sales and lower non-comparable sales. Gross margin rate fell to 48.6% from 50% year-on-year, while net profit was $7 million from $13.4 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of sales, were reported at 38.5% in the first quarter of FY23, compared to 36.5% in the first quarter of FY22. In dollars, expenses sales, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.7 million compared to the same quarter last year. Net income for Q1 FY23 was reported at $7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in Q1 FY22. Destination XL Group also reported Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $12.6 million for the first quarter of FY23, compared to $17.3 million for the first quarter of FY22. . “We are pleased to announce our 9e consecutive quarter of positive comp sales growth. Although this quarter of growth was more difficult, affected by broader macroeconomic headwinds which impacted consumer spending, we remain focused on our vision of giving big and tall men the freedom to choose their own style. . Our brand positioning campaign to big and tall consumers is “Wear What You Want”. This campaign is driven by DXL’s differentiated competitive position in fit, assortment and experience. We remain incredibly excited and excited about our ability to be the haven for the big and tall customer, whether they’re shopping online or in-store. After all, big and tall is all we do!” said Harvey Kanter, President and CEO. Fibre2Fashion (DP) Press Office

