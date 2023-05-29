Students from Dublin and Limerick dive below the surface The Irish Times

It’s always worth finding out what resonates with a budding talent. This year, 14 young designers will graduate from NCAD heading into an uncertain future in an ever-changing industry. What sets this year’s group apart, says Angela Kelly, their department head, is their diversity and common interest in fabric manipulation and fabric making. They are much more surface-oriented and their design inspiration is much deeper than that of the British students, she says.

They are encouraged to back up their design with research. We have a huge archive, and many students use it as the basis for their collections, says tutor Linda Byrne. We encourage them to investigate their heritage and what resonates with them. Students also collaborate with other departments to use fashion design in different ways, including graphic design and typography, and even in medical devices.

Student Eve OReilly makes an impact with her collection, Blue Rinse, which aims to challenge the idea that femininity is always associated with youth, and the obsession with age, celebrity culture, counterfeit and beauty. It’s for women over 50 who reject the anti-aging beauty industry, she says of her zany collection, which celebrates aging in a non-conformist way. These colorful, extravagant and glamorous pieces are deliberately photographed with granny items, Zimmer frames, chair lifts, curlers and trolleys.

A design by Molly Walters for the NCAD Graduate Show

Drawings by Meghan Thomas for the NCAD Graduate Exhibition

Artwork by Anna Rave for NCAD Graduation Exhibition

Artwork by Rebeca Oliver Segarra for the NCAD Graduate Exhibition

Already making a name for his use of Irish wool, Conor OBrien calls his collection Friend of the Body, which defiantly embraces the natural contours of the body. I wanted to deform conventional stereotypes of what is flattering, and using natural fibers such as cotton poplin, worsted suit, moleskin and native Galway fleece, my aim is precisely what I do in my own dressing room personnel taking over control.

Molly Walters is this year’s River Island Bursary winner, with a very on-trend collection. Waste Not, Want Not is inspired by her late grandmother’s philosophy of taking care of her belongings and clothes, using embroidery and print to evoke memories. I explored ideas of sentimentality, ownership and personalization of clothing by juxtaposing traditional disposable garments like a gray tracksuit, loungewear and underwear, she says.

Students referencing their cultural backgrounds produce dramatic effects. Patricia Deac, for example, is inspired by the traditional Romanian dress, but used in modern romantic streetwear, such as a large black skirt with a black embroidered bomber jacket decorated with Romanian cord detailing. Mila Burov draws inspiration from 16th century art with a vibrant and colorful collection using quilting, avocado dyeing and leather experimentation, showing her detailed skill with fabric manipulation. I love drama, she says of a long fluffy pink dress.

Elsewhere, Anna Rave explores the idea of ​​heimat a sense of home not tied to place by drawing on her experience living around the world, in a series of pieces crafted from felting, knitting, laser cutting and fabric manipulation using unused fabrics. Emilia Amirhanov refers to family photographs from Estonia and the value of material objects for preserving childhood memories. I wanted to create special and personal pieces, while emphasizing the importance of preserving our cultural heritage, she says.

An ingenious sleeve taken from the construction of the thumb in the glove is a feature of Meghan Thomas’ Battle of the Flowers collection, which is inspired by her grandfather, who was a glovemaker, and her grandmother. They were a glamorous couple who honeymooned in Jersey during the Battle of the Flowers festival in 1960. Another feature of their collection is a removable pocket, so customers can customize their clothes to suit their needs, she says.

NCAD Graduate Collections will be on display at NCAD, Thomas Street, Dublin, June 10-15

Limerick School of Art and Design

Drawings by Jessica Hennegan in the LSAD graduate show

Austin Collins artwork in LSAD graduation exhibit

A design by Anna Morrison for the LSAD graduation exhibition

Aisling Guo’s work in LSAD’s graduation exhibition

Twenty-six fashion students will graduate next month from the Limerick School of Art & Design (LSAD). What stands out about this group, says tutor Michelle Molloy, is the diversity of their work. They focus on cutting, technical experimentation and a lot of digital advancements in response to the industry, she says.

There is also a great diversity of themes and individual responses to the design of this group. For example, Austin Collins uses sustainable processes such as ultrasonic welding and 3D printing for a collection inspired by megalithic stone circles. Aisling Guo examines Bronze Age grave goods for its forms and fabrications, which include biodegradable burlap and repurposed gold satin.

Foraging with her father in the forest inspired Jessica Hennegans’ pieces, which use scraps of fabric for a basket-style weaving technique. Anna Morrison is inspired by her passion for the UK music and festival scene to develop a multifunctional protective garment that can also be used as a tent. In the world we live in today, it takes a lot more work to stand out, and the focus is on what I can offer as a designer, says Morrison.

The LSAD graduate show opens at the Clare Street campus, Limerick, on Saturday June 3