Fashion
Shaias celebrates over 100 years in the family business
The early years of JL Shaia’s life were spent sweeping the floors of his family business.
In 1939, JL’s father, AJ, took over the business from his father, SG, who founded the business in 1922. AJ turned the haberdashery into a general store, including clothing for the whole family.
For more than 100 years, the company has served local residents. Since JL and his brother Leo took over the store in 1960 and remodeled it in 1963, Shaias has specialized in high-end men’s clothing and accessories for Homewood residents and a growing national and international clientele, has said current owner Ken Shaia.
The store has been around longer than the town of Homewood. SG, who came to the United States from Lebanon at age 16 with $10 in his pocket, bought four lots south of Birmingham on a dirt road that eventually became Homewood.
JL said he and Leo recognized the future of the business was in specialty menswear. The job was not easy, he says, as there were already several good menswear stores in Birmingham.
But in the early 1970s, things changed when the brothers found a rising brand called Ralph Lauren Polo. Over the next few years, Shaias held the exclusive rights to the now famous brand from the city of Birmingham.
To make our mark, we had to be a little different, JL said. This has always pushed us to find the right kind of brands.
Ken said marketing in the area was a tough thing for the town to forge, but the store had supporters like George Barber, Robert Simon and Jesse Lewis, progressive thinkers in Birmingham.
The store has always been responsive to the needs of its customers, Ken said. They also have relationships with most of their suppliers for 30 years, who respect what we have created.
The store has expanded its out-of-state reach, with more than 30% of business outside of Alabama’s state lines, Ken said, though Homewood remains the backbone of the business. In the late 1980s, Ken began accompanying his father to New York and building relationships, and he continued to grow the business over the years.
Upon taking over the business, Ken realized that it was essential to make the most of his clients’ time.
I recognized early on that our clients ran out of time before they ran out of money, he said.
Shaias’ idea is not just to sell clothes, but to create a social opportunity, Ken said. Staff strive to ensure customers enjoy the service they provide, he said, knowing they expect the best.
We wanted to make sure we didn’t leave, Ken said. When they come here, it has to be fair or they’ll spend that money in a bigger city when they’re gone.
The store is not only the heart of Homewood, but the heart of the Shaia family.
When Ken was called into a courtroom after a speeding ticket, JL showed up. The judge asked him if Ken had a job.
He can have one at 3 p.m., JL told the judge.
Ken started at Shaias in the alterations department, but on a particularly busy day, JL told him to come help on the sales floor.
It was instantaneous, JL said of Kens’ talent.
AJ called JL out of college in Spring Hill to work at the family store, while Ken went straight from high school to the store.
It was nothing for our family to work 60 hours a week, Ken said. None of our work weeks started with a four. They started with a six.
Spending his working days with his father was special, Ken said, although there were times when family members begged not to talk about work at the dinner table.
I am very lucky because I have known and been part of four generations, said JL.
When the store was renovated in 1996, Ken modeled the front door handle after the vines, which SG had grown in his garden a century earlier.
It wasn’t always easy working with the family, JL said.
It was hard sometimes. I was pretty intense, he said. Whenever you have family business, especially with Lebanese people [families], there will be screams. But that’s because you’re passionate about the business.
While the store has been passed down from father to son, the Shaia women have all played a huge role in helping us grow, Ken said.
When JL stepped back several years ago, he said he wanted to give his wife the years she deserved, because he had spent so much time at the store, that he called his mistress.
That’s all I’ve ever known, says JL. The business has become my life. When you own a business, it becomes part of you.
Working with his family is the way the man was supposed to work, Ken said.
I truly believe it is God’s intention for families to work together, he said.
JL says it’s sometimes hard to put into words what working in the family business means to him.
Looking back now and seeing 100 years of this makes me even prouder, JL said.
