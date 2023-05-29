Rowdy Boy Vijay Deverakonda enjoys huge following among youngsters. Not just youngsters, Vijay also has celebrity fans. Many female celebrities have said that they had huge crushes on Vijay in the past. However, the actor’s latest release, Liger, went south at the box office.

Now Olympic gold medalist athlete Neeraj Chopra’s comments about Vijay are going viral. In the last interview, Neeraj Chopra was asked which fashion sense he loves the most. Neeraj Chopra immediately said he loved Vijay Deverakonda’s fashion sense.

Well, who doesn’t love Vijay’s style? Next, he will be seen in the rom-com artist Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film has Samantha as the lead actress and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Also, Vijay Deverakonda has a movie with famous Malli Raava Goutham Tinnanuri.

Items you may be interested in:


Advertisement : Teluguruchi – Learn.. Cook.. Enjoy Tasty Food