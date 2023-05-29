Dubai cleaners are their superheroes: Kids dress up as Superman and Wonder Woman and help clean up the park – News





The initiative was organized in association with the Dubai Municipality as part of their field volunteering initiative One Hour with the Cleaner Published: Mon 29 May 2023, 06:00 Donning capes, masks and costumes of their favorite superheroes, more than 130 students from Cambridge International School in Dubai arrived at Al Twar Park on Friday to meet their real heroes, the council workers. Grade 2 students were celebrating Superhero Day. They spent the next hour cleaning up the park and picking up trash with the special picks and trash bags provided to them. The youngsters took their jobs very seriously and split into small teams, scouring the area for any trash they could find. Friends Bhavan, Rushdash and Vincent took turns with pickaxes and patiently cleared the area. Rushdash has just moved from Turkey to the United Arab Emirates, Bhavan explained. His English is not very good, so we stay with him to explain the instructions. Vincent, who is from Nigeria, said he was happy to clean up. I’m glad I could help the uncles today, he said. favorite superhero For 6-year-old Akshita, it was the perfect opportunity for her to dress up as her favorite superhero, Ladybug. I really like Ladybug because she can climb walls, she says. That’s why I dressed like her. Akshita said she is also a fan of the municipality employees. It’s so hot outside and they spend so much time cleaning around Dubai, she said. They are like Ladybug. They are good for the city. Municipal worker Kamaluddeen, who has worked as a cleaner for more than 24 years, said it was a great feeling to spend time with the children. They are so excited to clean up the place, he said. It’s a pleasure to see them looking so serious and picking up trash from the park. They take their job very seriously. They are also very polite. noble initiative According to teacher Switzy DCosta, Superhero Day was planned to promote appreciation in children. We wanted them to recognize and appreciate the superheroes around them, she said. The children drew cards and brought care packages for the workers to show their love and appreciation for their work. Care packs included fruit, packaged food, laban, and other refreshments. Afterwards, the children proudly posed with all the trash they had collected. They then sang a song for the workers. The initiative was organized in association with Dubai Municipality as part of their One Hour with the Cleaner field volunteering initiative. Launched in 2016, it attracts thousands of volunteers every year. Student Hanadi said she really enjoyed her superhero day. I was able to clean up the park with my friends and had a lot of fun doing it, she said. READ ALSO :

