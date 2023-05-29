Fashion
Emiliano Grillo wins the Charles Schwab challenge in spectacular fashion
As third-round co-leader Harry Hall fell out of favor, Emiliano Grillo rose to claim his second PGA Tour title.
But the 30-year-old hit a double bogey on the final hole, providing an opening for Schenk to get back in contention, looking to win his first PGA Tour title.
Grillo hit his drive into a small stream on the final hole which brought the ball back 150 yards before coming to rest against a rock.
He decided to take a penalty stroke and landed a 20-yard putt to level with Schenk.
Schenk made par on the final hole while England PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall needed par on the final hole to make the playoffs.
Hall hit a bogey on the last hole after landing in the water and tied for third with world No. 1 American Scott Scheffler at 7 under.
Grillo hit a title-winning five-foot birdie putt on the second hole of the playoffs to claim his first victory on the tour in more than seven years, finishing the tournament at eight under with 68 on his final day.
“Obviously it’s great,” said the Argentine
pgatour.com.
“It made everything worth it. The game, all the hours of training, the effort of my family. It makes you think when you started playing, all the emotions go through your heart. It was difficult, but every second is worth it.”
Grillo’s last win was in Napa in 2015 and had four top 10 finishes that season.
American Adam Schenk finished second for the second time this season and continues to battle for his first victory on the tour.
Hall, 25, led after day one and day two but failed to hold the lead with two birdies and five bogeys on Sunday.
