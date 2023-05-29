Six student-athletes qualify for NCAA championships – The Vanderbilt Hustler





Despite competition from more than 100 other universities, half of the NCAA East Regional Commodores will advance to the NCAA Championships.

Vanderbilt Athletics Veronica Fraley throws the disc at the NCAA East Regional on May 27, 2023 (Vanderbilt Athletics).

Vanderbilt did his best SEC Championship showing of the past two decades with an impressive performance at the NCAA East Regional in Jacksonville, Florida. Six Commodores have qualified for seven events in the NCAA Championship, which runs June 7-10. Only the top 12 qualifiers from each event, many of which contained more than four dozen entrants, qualified for the next competition. Graduate student Veronica Fraley was the first Commodore to qualify as she finished first in the shot put with a personal record of 17.77 meters. Two days later, she qualified for a second event by finishing first in the discus with a throw of 56.61 meters. Fraley also won the discus event at the 2023 SEC Championships and had already qualified in both events for the 2021 NCAA Championships at Clemson. Fellow graduate student Taiya Shelby qualified for the 400 meters after finishing ninth with a time of 52.92 seconds. In 2021, Shelby was the Commodore alone qualify for the NCAA championships also in the 400 meters. Transfer graduate Brooke Overholt and rookie Allyria McBride qualified for the 400-meter hurdles finishing fifth and 12th respectively. Overholt previously qualified for the 2021 championships in the same event at Cornell. McBride is the only freshman Commodore to move on and one of two undergrads. Transfer graduate Beatrice Juskeviciute and senior Jada Sims have already qualified for the NCAA Championships with stellar performances in the heptathlon at the SEC Championships. They finished first and fourth respectively. This will mark Juskeviciutes fourth NCAA championship appearance for heptathlon after doing so for Cornell in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Sims has the second-best heptathlon time in Vanderbilt history, second only to Juskeviciute. Led by graduate transfers, head coach Althea Thomas managed to turn around Vanderbilt’s athletics program with six qualifiers in each of its first two seasons. As the only of Thomas’ undergraduate recruits to move on, McBrides’ performance at the NCAA championships will be the first real test of whether the new regime has the ability to develop SEC-caliber talent internally. The Sims should also attract interest as a potential graduate returnee due to COVID-19 eligibility rules. The NCAA Championships will take place in Austin, Texas from June 7-10.

