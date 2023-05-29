Downside of our love of fashion

NO ONE who knows me could accuse me of being a fan of fashion. My personal style, as it stands, is what is comfortable, practical, and reasonably priced.

So I was interested in visiting the house where Jane Austen spent her last years.

The novelist was interested in the latest fashions, commenting on Christmas Day 1798: “I am so tired and ashamed of half my present stock that I even blush at the sight of the cupboard which contains them.

So how big was the wardrobe in her bedroom? Very small room for a few dresses at most and definitely not big enough for all the clothes I own, let alone my fashion conscious daughters.

In the UK, fashion is big business and important to the economy. The British Fashion Council believes the fashion industry is worth

£26 billion to the UK economy and provides 800,000 jobs.

But fashion also has a significant impact on the environment. The fashion industry is responsible for 8-10% of all global greenhouse gas emissions.

Jane Austen bought materials that were made into clothes by a seamstress. Waste was minimal. Today, clothes are made in large quantities in standard sizes and many will never be sold.

What happens to unsold clothes? Many are burned or end up in landfill. All these clothes will have required raw materials. Cotton for the fashion industry uses around 2.5% of the world’s agricultural land and synthetic materials like polyester require around 342 million barrels of oil each year.

Clothing production processes such as dyeing require 43 million tonnes of chemicals per year and the industry uses a lot of water.

The amount of carbon emissions produced by clothes bought by a typical British family in a year is equivalent to driving 6,000 miles in a car.

The British spend more on clothes per capita than any other country in Europe, an average of £1,000 a year compared to £700 for the Italians, who no one can accuse of being styleless.

A big part of this is so-called fast fashion, which makes clothing cheaper and more accessible, but also encourages over-buying with items worn only a few times or often not at all.

The fashion industry is trying to clean house by introducing clothes made from recycled and sustainably grown materials, but ultimately the problem is overconsumption and overproduction. And this is where individuals can really make a difference.

Like many issues with the environment, small changes make a big difference overall.

The non-governmental organization Wrap, in a comprehensive report entitled Valuing our clothes at UK fashion prices, recommends buying fewer, better quality clothes, keeping them longer and repairing/recycling clothes where possible rather than to throw them.

He estimates that extending the active life of half your clothes by just nine months by keeping and wearing them a little longer would reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emitted from making clothes by 8%.

But what if, like me, your sewing skills can be described as basic and sewing on a loose button is pretty much what you do the most?

Lady Sew and Sew in Farm Road has a huge range of sewing materials and supplies of all kinds. It also offers sewing and craft classes and offers wonderful ways to use old fabrics to make beautiful quilts.

Golden Needle in Friday Street will repair a wide range of clothes and the Repair Cafe, which takes place monthly in the Christ Church hall in Marlow, has a skilled sewer with a sewing machine that can repair a wide range of clothes torn. Check his Facebook page for the next cafe.

And, finally, I would also recommend proper storage of your closet. When I did this recently, I discovered a number of pieces of clothing that I had completely forgotten about but made great new outfits to match newer items.