21 Best Green Wedding Guest Dresses to Stand Out

Green wedding guest dresses have piqued our interest since we’ve seen plenty of them in the ready-to-wear sections of Taller Marmo, Alessandra Rich and Ralph Lauren this season. Although 2023’s color of the year has been declared magenta pink by Pantone, it looks like a certain leafy hue is chasing Barbiecore’s tail. And we’re kind of here for that.

It goes without saying that floral wedding guest dresses, pink wedding guest dresses, and long sleeve wedding guest dresses will always have their homes in our event wear arsenal, but when it comes to summer wedding guest dresses for this year green is it.

Getty Images

Earthy designer dresses were commonplace at Sofia Richie Grainge’s nuptials, and the same can be said for the styles worn by many of the influencers at both Sophie Habboo and Jaimie Laing’s ceremonies, so what did the green makes everyone so addicted?

According to the Universal Color Chart, green is trans-seasonal and suits virtually everyone, even those with undertones of it. That said, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to choosing the shade you’re looking for when wearing it to a marriage. You don’t want anything too airy to overshadow the bride, but you also don’t want to get super subtle and risk blending in with the leafy backgrounds of flower displays.

Our advice? Olive remains big news this year, with demure bridesmaid dresses at an all-time high in popularity, championed by the likes of quite sumptuous And ASOS design. Elsewhere, jewel-toned emeralds and teals can be found anywhere from Mango via this pleated halter neck design in Eres with his Cut-out Carmen silhouetteand make a confident choice in the best-dressed guest category.