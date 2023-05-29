Louis Vuitton Resort Men’s Collection 2024





In three weeks and a day, Pharrell Williams will make his Louis Vuitton menswear debut. The most anticipated show of the season, if not the year, the arrival of the superstar musician, producer, singer-songwriter and brand designer at Louis Vuitton marks a new stage in the relationship between fashion and celebrity. So far, the industry has capitalized on adjacencies, like the name in lights collaboration we just witnessed with Donatella Versace and pop phenom Dua Lipa at the Cannes Film Festival. Williams was handed the keys, and as showtime on June 20 approached, the date was moved from Vuitton’s usual Thursday slot to Tuesday, the opening night of Paris Men’s Week, observers fashion designers and LV collectors wonder how Williams’ vision for the house will diverge from that of his friend and predecessor, Virgil Abloh. In that regard, this pre-spring range is a useful reminder of the signatures of late designers. This is the work of the design studio that Abloh built. Sewing was one of Abloh’s headings. His shows usually opened with a costume, and it was a category he grew more confident in as his time at LV progressed. Here we got a single-breasted two-piece in a camouflage pattern that close inspection revealed to be formed from a map of the world. For the most part, however, suits have been understated in favor of more logo-focused luxury streetwear and sportswear, the kind that played such a big role in popularizing in the 2010s: Damier checks large-scale printed with Epi leather-like texture on matching shirt and pant sets, camo fleece sweatpants and vests with oversized LVs worked into the pattern and monogrammed denim patches that looked burnt. Oxidized was the word used in the press release. The collection, he explained, is centered on the culture of the bonfire as a universal symbol of unification: a place of enlightenment that attracts and connects us. At the dawn of a new era at home, the bonfire also serves as a transitional beacon on the eve of a new dawn. But there was room for other ideas and themes, including a jacket, t-shirt and shorts printed with message-encrusted flyers (a trunk for six bottles and a suitcase for the dolls, rework, remodel, repeat, etc.) and graphic art, and another chosen jacket with bead embroidery that reads calligraphy and a violin case. What it refers to is unclear, but the idea that it might have some hidden meaning seems central to its appeal.

