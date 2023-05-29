Billie Eilish denounces the “weird” who criticize her clothing choices





Billie Eilish went wild over the weekend against “women who hate… weirdos” who criticize her choice of clothes on social media. “I spent the first 5 years of my career being absolutely ERASED by you fools for being a boy and dressing the way I did and I was constantly told I would look sexier if I ‘acted like a woman,’ the 21-year-old singer wrote. in Instagram stories. “And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything feminine or fitted, I’ve CHANGED and I’m sold out…and ‘what happened to her .’ “OMG IT’S NOT THE SAME BILLIE, SHE’S LIKE THE OTHERS blah blah…you’re such idiots.” LOL I can be BOTH of you f**king bozos LET WOMEN EXIST! :))))” Eilish added: “FUN! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!??? shocking right?? Believe it or not, women can be interested in many things. Also that femininity is not synonymous of weakness???!!!!oh my God?!crazy no?who knew??and also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times. The rant ended with an NSFW directive for his haters. In 2020, Eilish shared a powerful message about sexism and body shaming in a video that aired during a break from her concerts. “If what I’m wearing is comfortable, I’m not a woman,” she said in voiceover. “If I lose diapers, I’m a bitch. “Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me. “But I feel you’re watching…always.” And nothing I do goes unnoticed. So as long as I feel your looks, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived them, I couldn’t move. “If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes of me? What does that mean? Is my value based solely on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility? » That same year, Eilish told the British QG she prefers to wear loose clothing to protect herself from being judged. “Sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl,” she explained. “And sometimes I feel trapped by this character that I created, because sometimes I think people don’t see me as a woman. “But that doesn’t mean I won’t wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I’ve done before.”

