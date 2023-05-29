Elevate your fashion sense as a man





By Aditi Koparkar Often men overlook fashion trends and what is trendy or not. It is important to note that wearing expensive clothes does not necessarily make you fashionable. Instead, focus on wearing well-fitting outfits with good color combinations and appropriate accessories to enhance your fashion sense. Here are some things to avoid when choosing your outfit: Tops : Men’s tops include shirts, t-shirts and jackets. However, there are a few styling mistakes to avoid. Always invest in high-quality, well-fitting basics. Remember that well-fitting doesn’t mean wearing tight clothes, as it can look unflattering. There are four common print patterns: checks, dots, stripes and flowers. Never mix two different models together; instead, pair a single pattern with plain basics or solids. For example, if you’re wearing a plaid shirt, opt for a plain t-shirt underneath. If you want to combine two designs, make sure one is bold while the other is subtle. Down : When choosing pants, avoid colors that are too bright, tacky or neon. Go for subtle colors that can be easily matched with various shirts and t-shirts. Remember that pants should not be too tight or too baggy. they must fit well to create a neat look. Remember to customize them to ensure a good fit for your body. Shoe: No matter how well dressed you are, inappropriate shoes can have a negative impact on your overall appearance. Avoid wearing white socks with black or brown formal shoes that have multiple colors. Instead, pair your socks with your pants or trousers, or invest in basic neutral-colored socks or no-show socks. Reserve white socks for white sneakers or athletic shoes. When wearing jeans, opt for sneakers, athletic shoes, or sandals, as formal shoes work best with formal outfits. Accessories: Invest in good quality accessories as they enhance your style. Avoid tacky fake branded accessories with shiny logos and prints. Don’t forget to match your belt to your shoes. Avoid wearing baggy watches as they can detract from your appearance, even if they are expensive. Instead, invest in classic watches in subtle tones of gold, silver, black or brown, as they can be paired with many outfits. Large neon dial watches are not recommended. Avoid wearing cheap and flashy gold or silver jewelry, especially chains and rings. Instead, consider investing in sterling silver or gold-plated brass jewelry that won’t tarnish. Stay away from faux leather bracelets and long chains attached to jeans. Smell good: Avoid buying cheap perfumes and deodorants in the market that irritate the nose. There are many budget brands that offer good quality and long lasting perfumes, especially during sales. If you are buying an expensive perfume, check if it is an (EDP) or an Eau De Toilette (EDT) on the bottle. EDT typically contains 8-15% fragrance oil and lasts around 4-6 hours, while EDP contains 15-30% and can last up to 8-10 hours. Consider investing in IT for better longevity. Remember that your general appearance depends on your gestures, your dress and your personal hygiene. Stay hydrated to avoid chapped lips and maintain healthy skin. Follow a simple skincare routine and don’t forget to apply sunscreen regularly. In conclusion, paying attention to fashion and avoiding common style mistakes can dramatically improve a man’s overall appearance. Remember, it’s not about wearing expensive clothes, but rather focusing on well-fitting outfits, appropriate color combinations, and tasteful accessories. Take care when selecting tops, make sure simple designs are styled with plain basics and avoid bottoms that are too shiny or ill-fitting. Shoes should complement the outfit, with formal shoes reserved for formal wear and sneakers or sandals paired with jeans. Investing in quality accessories, such as classic watches and fine jewelry, adds a touch of style without looking corny. Finally, choose scents wisely, opt for long-lasting scents, and maintain good personal hygiene. By incorporating these tips into your daily routine, you’ll exude confidence, style, and a polished appearance that reflects your true fashion sensibility.

