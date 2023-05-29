AJIO Announces Big Bold Sale; launches Fashions Most Wanted campaign with Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati

India’s leading fashion e-tailer AJIO today announced its flagship Big Bold Sale event powered by Adidas in association with Melorra, starting June 1, 2023. Customers were granted early access for a limited period of 6 hours by day from May 28, 2023. In the biggest ever edition of the Big Bold Sale (BBS), customers can shop from over 5,000 brands offering over 1.3 million curated fashion styles, offering an unparalleled shopping experience.

BBS will see customers through over 19,000 PINs across India shop from a huge selection of exclusive international brands, private labels and local brands with the best deals and offers in categories like fashion, style lifestyle, home and decoration, beauty, jewelry and personal care. Customers can save big and get up to 50-90% off top brands and categories with an additional discount of up to 10% when using SBI credit and debit cards. Great deals on brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, Superdry, GAP, USPA, Steve Madden, Levis, Marks and Spencer, Armani Exchange, Ritu Kumar, MUJI, Buda Jeans Co., Fyre Rose, Encrustd, Portico, Home Center, Casio, Lakme, Maybelline, Melorra and many more.

Commenting on the announcement, Vineeth Nair, CEO of AJIO, said: Over the past few editions, AJIO Big Bold Sale has become India’s favorite fashion show and has been truly thrilled with the love customers give us. showed. In its biggest edition yet, we expect over 60 million new users to flock to AJIO to experience the most searched fashions, the best international, local and private brands at the best deals. »

The AJIO brand house has grown exponentially over the past two years to become the go-to fashion destination for customers. Over the years, the e-tailer has become the most popular fashion destination and sees 80% of orders from repeat customers, a testament to customer love.

The Fashions Most Wanted campaign film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati, due for release on May 31, features top brands in an action-packed sequence. With Rana’s help, Shraddha finds clever ways to dodge her pursuers, constantly disguising herself in the fashionable looks of the house of brands, AJIO. The 360-degree campaign will air on TV, OTT, social media, digital, print and radio. Watch the trailer here.

Make this BBS more rewarding

1. Watch daily for Super Hours, new and irresistible offers and more

2. Top Buyer: Top BBS buyers have a chance to get exciting rewards like iPhone 14 Pro, Apple MacBook Air, Gold worth INR 1 lakh and Samsung S23 every 6 hours

3. Top 3 BBS buyers will have a chance to win gold worth INR 3 lakh each

4. Insured Gifts: Buy for INR 4,999 or more and get Insured Gifts up to INR 9,999

5. Customers can enjoy an additional discount of up to 10% on all prepaid transactions

6. Customers can earn AJIO points and RelianceOne points every time they shop; they can get an additional 5% discount on the use of their AJIO points

7. Spread the joy: Customers can gift AJIO vouchers to loved ones this shopping season.

Updated: May 29, 2023, 4:13 PM IST