Aztec dance, lowriders and dress blues















It’s a cloudy day, but that didn’t overshadow Carnival: countless families, friends, couples and, not to forget, dogs flocked to the Mission today to watch the 45th annual parade, the second day of Carnival and the middle of a long Memorial Weekend day. Some 66 groups participated in the parade this year; hundreds of artists and singers, spectators and dancers filled the Mission for blocks. The festivities began at 9:30 a.m. and lasted through the early afternoon. Near the festival on Harrison Street, musical performances, food stalls, lowriders and performers set up shop throughout the evening. DeSean Deams with his wife and daughter. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023. DeSean Deams, 37, stood on the sidewalk with his wife and their 8-month-old daughter in his arms. The baby, like others on the street, wore a pair of comically large headphones to block out excessive noise. She looked around at what was happening, laughing. I was often in the parade, Deams said, smiling and remembering her college days. People frequently approached Deams, who grew up in the Mission, during our conversation; he greets someone every five minutes. He had no complaints but thought last year’s parade was a bit better because it was a sunny day. Still, it remained a special day for Johanna Sainez, 40, who said she and her 81-year-old mother would not miss the parade. They arrived at 11 a.m. with two folding chairs, setting up at the parade’s starting point on Bryant and 24th Street. Sainez said she has come to the parade almost every year with her mother since she can remember. It’s a good memory, Sainez said. A breeze was blowing gently down the street and Sainez pulled a jacket over his mother, who now suffers from dementia. The mother and daughter had planned to sit and watch the parade until the end. Eventually, Shell will forget that, Sainez said with a smile. But it’s worth it. Johanna Sainez and her mother. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023. Photo by Yitian Tong. Carnival 2023. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023. Photo by Yitian Tong. Carnival 2023. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023. Photo by Yitian Tong. Carnival 2023. Photo by Yitian Tong. Carnival 2023. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023. Photo by Yitian Tong. Carnival 2023. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023. Photo by Lingzi Chen. Carnival 2023.

