Kent State Universitys School of Fashion Presents Class of 23 Portfolio Showcase





On the afternoon of May 18, Kent State University’s School of Fashion hosted its annual Fashion Portfolio Showcase event at its New York City campus located in Manhattan’s Apparel District. The Portfolio Showcase, which brings together the crème de la crème of design students from the 2023 graduating cohort, is designed to foster connections between students, alumni and the fashion industry while helping graduates transition to professional life. During their senior year, students worked on their portfolios and websites and had the opportunity to meet fashion industry professionals who critiqued their progress in preparation for this event. 18 students were selected to travel from Ohio to present their work and meet industry professionals. Student Briahna McCullough presents a portfolio to a guest from American Eagle Outfitters. Image: KSU NYC Participating graduate Briahna McCullough expressed her appreciation for the opportunity: I was talking to my peers in other programs at the university and many programs don’t have a showcase event like this, it’s why i think it is so important that we can do this! Especially since it’s in New York, in the Garment District, the fashion hub. Sanya Suprijadi portfolio page. Image: KSU Sanya Suprijadis’ highly illustrative portfolio is inspired by her Indonesian and Chinese heritage. She draws inspiration from nature, art and feminism to create conversational prints, ruffled details and soft cocoon shapes embellished with delicate embroidery. Portfolio of fashion graduate Justin Chen. Image: KSU Specializing in deconstruction streetwear, Justin Chen strives to challenge traditional fashion norms and push boundaries to create unique and innovative pieces. His dissertation features layered silhouettes with widened collars and elongated sleeves, with tubes, cage structures, lace-up patterns and graphic elements in a vibrant palette of predominantly reds and blues. The playful oversized silhouettes of Joseph Miglio. Image: KSU Joseph Miglio’s work uses an understated color palette to complement his oversized and playful silhouettes. The designer drew heavily on life in the Midwest to create what he calls industrial luxury. Portfolio work of Briahna McCullough Ph. KSU Briahna McCullough specializes in lingerie, lounge and sleepwear and focuses her aesthetic on pieces that make the wearer feel special through a confident mix of fabrics, colors and notions. Portfolio page of graduate Josephine Tonn. Image: KSU Josephine Tonn weaves knit, crochet and other textiles into her womenswear based on rich layers of research and experimentation so that the surface embellishment drips like paint, an influence of her training. in fine arts. New York City fashion is crucial to Kent State University’s student experiential education journey, said Hillary Stone, Fashion Design & Merchandising, Industry Liaison. It promotes industry engagement and connects our students with internships.

