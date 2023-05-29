Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Boosts Sales of Metallic Boots and Sequin Dresses





Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has spiked demand for metallic boots and sequined dresses, CNN reported.

#erastouroutfits has nearly 700 million views on TikTok as influencers share style inspiration.

Retailers are actively targeting Eras participants with dedicated store displays and specific web pages. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour led to increased sales of apparel like metallic boots and sequined dresses, CNN reported. Swift’s impact on culture extended beyond her musical legacy. The pop star is renowned for its sense of style, and Swifties raced to organize the perfect outfit to wear for her Eras Tour, her first concert tour in five years. Influencers share fashion inspiration online and on TikTok #erastouroutfits has nearly 700 million views. Many fans have been make your own outfitsbut the less hardcore turned to retailers for a quicker fix. At fashion chain Francesca’s, in-store sales of ruffled, prairie, doll and bow-back dresses jump about 30% when Swift performs nearby, said Leanne Neale, its vice president of concept and design. creation, to CNN. Altar’d State, a fashion retailer with more than 100 locations, is also seeing increased sales for Swift-inspired looks. Items such as sundresses, metallic boots, maxi dresses, tulle tops and fringed garments are currently in high demand, said Callie Lewis, the company’s director of merchandising. Taylor Swift fans arrive at Gillette Stadium for her concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images



Retailers carefully market their products to actively target Eras participants. Altar’d State, for example, held displays of Swift-inspired looks in its stores. The retailer also choose items from their collection inspired by each of Swift’s first nine albums. If you want to dress like Swift from the “Reputation” era, for example, the brand has selected items including a black satin corset top and high-waisted black leather-look shorts, while for “Folklore” and “Evermore” , she recommends long, flowing dresses in soft colors and mirror ball earrings. In a collection on his website called “The shop of eras”, Altar’d State highlighted 98 Swift-inspired items. Fashion rental site Bipty has also created a Web page dedicated to the items he recommends for the Eras tour, largely featuring items with sequins and feathers. Bipty has compiled a collection of Taylor Swift Eras looks.

beeps



And online fashion retailer Hazel & Olive has started selling a $129 sequin fringe dress in various colors named for Swift’s Eras Tour. Sales of rhinestone boots and cowboy hats also surged, CEO Taylor Johnson told CNN, adding that the hype was helping the retailer achieve its “biggest sales year yet.” Two women take a selfie on the commuter line to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts to see Taylor Swift in concert.

Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images



Business in vogue reported that while festival fashion has become a little more low-key in recent years, there has been a huge increase in the number of people dressing up for concerts. Attendees at Harry Style and Beyonce concerts, for example, don items such as cowboy hats, feather boas, face sequins and colorful sunglasses. Chelsea Rice, creative director of youth culture agency Archrival, told Vogue Business that compared to festivals, a concert is “near you and only lasts a few hours, which means you can survive in wearing sparkly knee-high boots for fashion.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/taylor-swift-eras-tour-fashion-sales-boots-sequin-dresses-retail-2023-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos