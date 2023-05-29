How slip bans made the garment a political statement, says a queer style expert





She said she started working on the book six years ago and it was originally a weird style manual. But then the pandemic started, and she read an article about how LGBTQ people weren’t able to receive community and gender-affirming care that allowed them to live and present themselves authentically. She pivoted the book to focus on the voices of LGBTQ people and to explore how queer people use clothing and style as a tool for self-affirmation, a tool for self-love, and a tool for liberation, a declared Vita. These themes became more pronounced as she interviewed people for the book and as state lawmakers introduced hundreds of bills targeting LGBTQ rights, including drag legislation and bills restricting sexual abuse. LGBTQ-related content in schools. For example, Van Bailey, a model who uses the pronouns they and he and is featured in the book’s visibility section, told Vita that visual cues help them find other queer people when they’re out. and create a sense of community. If I saw other studs or gay men on a train or on the move, I would automatically cheer up and be like, Hey, these are my people, Bailey said. Even though there’s all this anti-trans legislation, I can put on flight gear or I’ve got this new pair of Js that feel good to me. Vita said one of her favorite interviews was with Lisa Cannistraci, the owner of Henrietta Hudson, which is New York’s longest running lesbian bar. What I really liked about Lisa’s story is that her parents always supported her in whatever clothes she wanted to wear, and it was such a touching story for me and an example of how that people can thrive on if they don’t have to worry. being judged, bullied or hurt by their own family, Vita said. She said her partner, Senka Filipovic, was also one of her favorite interview subjects, although Vita joked that she was a bit biased. Filipovic, who came to the United States as a refugee from Bosnia and Herzegovina, said in the book that her parents supported the way she wanted to dress from a young age and let her rummage through the closet of his brother. My father spoke to my first-grade teacher to let him know that this is how I choose to dress and that it was no one’s responsibility to correct me, Filipovic said. I would really appeal to parents and their sensitivity to the care of their children, because what is most important to them? Is it what their friends think or is it really the happiness of their children? It’s as basic as that. Vita said the central message of the books was not just for gay people. She hopes to show people that clothes are genderless and that applying rigid gender binaries or expectations of how people present themselves is harmful. She added that the issue is intersectional and noted that many states do not prevent discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or style (20 states have enacted laws which prevents such discrimination). These are just really insidious ways to control bodies and uphold white patriarchal and colonialist norms of how it was allowed to be, Vita said.

