The Iranian model wore a dress with a noose around her neck





An Iranian model wears a dress with a noose around her neck in Cannes

This year, Cannes has become a platform for expressing protest and making strong political statements. It all started with a woman dressed in the colors of the Ukrainian flag who staged a protest on the festival’s iconic steps. Then came Iranian-born model, Mahlagha Jaberi, who made a statement for #stopexecution in Iran. One thing that was good was that the Cannes red carpet became a platform for protest. In fact, there are a lot of changes in the Cannes film festival, some good some not so good. But Mahlagha Jaberi who made a statement to #stop the execution in Iran was definitely for a good cause. Jaberi shared a montage video of herself wearing the dress with a message saying, “Stop the execution.” It caused quite a stir on social media. Sharing the video, she wrote on social media, “Dedicated to the people of Iran. #76thcannesfilmfestival. My dress is designed by @jilaatelier. Amazing videographer by @joystrotz. Thank you for bringing our vision to life. And a special thanks to my manager Myhanh @mahlaghamanagement for making this all possible. #StopExecutionsInIran. Related Articles NATO fights behind the scenes to find a new leader China is considering massive arms deals with Saudi Arabia, Egypt; aims to conquer the American market One of the Instagram users wrote: “I didn’t follow you and I didn’t even know you that much but today everyone is talking about your patriotism except the enemies of the country, you have it shown in the best possible way#” While someone else commented, “Your message to the world was great. Thank you dear Mahlagha. Hoping for freedom. There has been a wave of executions this year and this is a threat to human rights. Mahlagha Jaberi did this to draw attention to the tense situation in Iran. Cannes a protest platform Amidst all the red carpet looks making headlines at the Cannes Film Festival, one protester caught everyone’s attention. The woman was spotted wearing a dress in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag on the stairs leading to the theater and then covered herself in fake blood. Several photos and videos of the act are currently making the rounds on social networks. The lady received praise for doing this on the internet as a user wrote Well done this lady. Another user commented, Well done by her!!!!! And she still looks FABULOUS!, wrote one user. During the opening ceremony of the festival, French actress Catherine Deneuve paid tribute to the victims of the Russian-Ukrainian war and recited a poem,Hopeby Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka. (With additional contributions from agencies) Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsAndEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndinstagram.

