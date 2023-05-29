The Masters exemption in play at the 2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona Dylan Menante played golf this week.

The North Carolina senior had eight birdies in the first round, but also six bogeys. In the second round on Saturday he was 4 under after 11 holes and tripled 12th and tied.

Sunday was his best round yet at Grayhawk Golf Club in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship. Menante shot 3-under 67 and moved into a tie for second at 5-under 205, four strokes behind Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman with 18 holes to play.

He also thought of azaleas.

Menante isn’t afraid to admit he’s put a lot of thought into the new 2024 Masters exemption the winner gets this week. Last month, Augusta National announced that the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship champion would begin receiving a bye for the Masters. And he has players who dream big in the desert.

“Going down the last two holes, I was thinking about it even today,” Menante said. “It’s definitely something to consider, and it’s just an amazing opportunity.”

Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent, winner of the 2022 NCAA individual title, played in the 2023 Masters via a rare special invitation, the first in more than 20 years.

The inclusion of the college champion in the masters realm added further legitimacy to the NCAA championship.

And as far as the NCAA champion, as I said, it’s a major amateur championship, and I thought it was about time we recognized that, the Augusta president said last month. National Golf Club, Fred Ridley.

That means Monday afternoon in the desert, the winning player will have won more than just an NCAA title. He will have earned one of the most special invitations in sport.

“Obviously, in everybody’s mind, this is a pretty special opportunity,” said Florida’s Fred Biondi, who is 4-under and T-4. “It’s definitely something in the background.”

Biondi said it didn’t bother him much during the round, but he admits he and his teammates talked about it with the coaches. Menante agreed, saying that after Sargent got the bye this year, he and others hoped it would become a regular thing.

Maybe decision time, for some

However, one of the stipulations is that a player must remain an amateur to qualify for the exemption. For Menante, it’s not a big deal since he’s moving back to North Carolina. But for Biondi and Steelman, it would give them a choice: remain amateurs for almost an entire year or turn professional and reject the chance to descend Magnolia Lane. At least for now.

“Hopefully I will have to decide,” Biondi said. “It’s a pretty good decision to make. The Masters is something every kid dreams of growing up, but yeah, that would take other things away.

Steelman has spoken all week about his desire to turn pro after the NCAA championship ends. He said he hadn’t really thought about having to make a decision to play in the Masters yet.

“I’m just going to put it in the back of my mind until we make that decision tomorrow afternoon,” Steelman said.

The rule to remain amateur is not only a constraint for the players, but it affects the coaches and their conversations with their teams.

Illinois coach Mike Small is a big fan of the exemption and thinks it’s great for college play. However, he also knows that this can disadvantage an older person.

“It’s their exemption, and they can do whatever they want with it,” Small said, “but I believe a senior who wins and turns pro should still be able to play. If they’re senior and instead of going professional, they have to be amateurs and sit around for nine more months, it just doesn’t make much sense.