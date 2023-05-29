The best clothes, jewelry and accessories for summer 2023





As the seasons change and the temperature rises and falls, my desire to shop also increases. While I manage to keep my cart adding cravings at bay for most of the year, relying on tried-and-true turtlenecks and favorite jeans while supplementing my existing wardrobe with a few pieces from my Nuly subscriptionI go wild with my credit card as soon as we hit the first few days of 70 degree weather in New York. It’s like I suddenly become a new character ready for whatever the season throws at us. Although my fiancé gave me no indication that he would take me on a surprise trip to Italy, he also did not explicitly say that he not, and I prefer to stay prepared anyway. While some may call it seasonal madness, I like to think of it as the thoughtful curation of a storyboard allowing for a camera roll filled with screenshots of the pieces I’m currently coveting to manifest the fabulous summer ahead. Check out my dreamy summer splurges below and happy shopping. Fashion

While Line And Farm Rio popped up on the minimalist color palettes and high-quality fabrics we crave for the season. Michael Fausto And Wonderful Paris scratch the itch for fabulous, luminous color, and Aritzia remains our MVP when searching for that perfect summer pant. Here are the summer dresses, tops and seasonal basics that are raving about right now: Jewelry

Now is the time to add some extra sparkle to reflect the shimmering waters surrounding the currently imaginary boat I plan to be on this summer. With its wave shape, the Increased shine Swirl Ring couldn’t be a more perfect summer piece, and quite Eliou It makes me feel like I’m on vacation. Shop editor-approved pearls and synthetic diamonds to complete any summer look: Accessories & Shoes

As someone who had their wallet stolen not once, but twice while traveling overseas (certainly a story for another time), this summer’s drawstring detail LOEWE x Paulas Ibiza The raffia bag is perhaps the feature that finally made me pull the trigger on this style I’ve had my eye on for years. I can also point out that I have already made these Longchamp sunglasses my new personality, and the Court Sneaker from the Keds x Recreational Habits the collab is hot girl approved. Shop for functional accessories that don’t skimp on summer style:

