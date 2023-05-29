Fashion
The Hari Mari shoe brand is about to launch into women’s clothing
Dallas-based shoe brand Hari Mari has launched its first dedicated women’s clothing line, starting with the casual shorts category.
According to co-founder Lila Stewart, the decision to expand into apparel was driven by customer feedback and demand for more clothing options, especially swimwear. Where Hari Mari previously offered unisex hats, t-shirts and sweatshirts, the launch of women’s shorts represents a more intentional approach to women’s clothing.
Currently, Hari Mari offers two styles of men’s shorts, the Siesta and the BantamKnit, priced at US$68. The newly introduced BantamKnit women’s shorts feature a feminine fit and also retail for US$68. Although apparel represents a small portion of the brand’s sales, Stewart noted that it’s a growing category with new opportunities. This year, the brand began offering its men’s shorts to wholesale partners and plans to do the same for women’s clothing next year.
These two collaborations propelled our men’s business ahead of our women’s in terms of volume, Stewart said. Thus, we have more data on our men and more comments from our men than from our women.
However, the female side is catching up. Stewart noted that 2022 was the first year since the launch of the Nokona collaboration that its activity was 50-50 men against women. She attributes this to changes to her shoe design strategy, which now focuses on offering more feminine silhouettes, on-trend colors and fashion-forward pieces.
In addition to expanding its product categories, Hari Mari has also focused on moving its production out of Asia. The brand now manufactures its apparel in the United States, its leather footwear in Mexico, and sources water-friendly styles and some leather goods from Brazil. The move was influenced by anti-China sentiment over production in Asia and the introduction of tariffs by the Trump administration.
