Gen Z cares more about communication, dress code than work and money





Millennials and Generation Z care more about their dress code and communication skills, than work, money, and understanding the news. A new report shows it. The report, which sought to understand the media consumption habits of the two groups, also revealed that their main achievements include completing their studies, discovering who they really are and spiritual maturity. Other achievements ranked below 30% include starting a career, financial independence, parenthood, marriage, and starting a business. However, both groups also reported a need for content teaching them how to earn and save money and become financially independent. They are also interested in learning how to meet the needs of family and friends, how to buy a home, how to thrive, and how to achieve stability in education. Although most said they would like to get a good job in the country, earn money, start a business and continue their education, the report found that they were less concerned about their tribes, place of work , their weight and their understanding of current affairs. However, they would be happy to pay for trending news, sports content, and general current affairs news. However, issues such as inspirational content, rural news and children’s programming were the least likely to be considered when paying for content. “A significant percentage of those who pay for content pay between 11 and 100 shillings per day. Motivating factors for subscribing or paying for content include affordability, interesting content, relevance, attractiveness, availability and trustworthiness of content. The report also found that both groups rely the most on social media platforms for news and entertainment, but trust television news the most. Trust in social media also outweighs trust in radio, newspapers, old media platforms and personal news blogs. “More Millennials and Gen Z (44%) spend more than four hours a day on social media, more than three times the number of Millennials and Gen Z who spend more than four hours on the radio (13%) and television (12%) They also spend relatively long hours online, with more than half (55%) spending between six and nine hours a day online and a further 20% spending more than 10 hours a day “, says the report. . Among the top influencers followed by Millennials and Gen Z, Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, the current MP for Langata Constituency, tops the list with 27%, followed by Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill. Eric Omondi was the third most popular, followed by Esther Akoth aka Akothee and Edgar Obare in fifth place.

