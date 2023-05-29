30 fashion and beauty articles that our editor takes on vacation in Italy.





Most coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ pick of the must-have items they keep thinking about. I’m going on vacation to Italy in a few weeks, and as a real fashion editor, I first thought of my outfits. Italians epitomize effortless chic style, so my summer in Italy has to live up to it. I put a lot of thought into my vacation set-up. I tend to pack pieces from my everyday wardrobe with a few warm weather staples, and the following items have earned a spot on my vacation essentials list: denim shorts, classic ribbed tank tops , lots of linen and a matching set or two is a must (because I like pieces that can be worn together and separately). I’m also not going to pass up the chance to emulate the iconic Italian glow with a face full of cream products, and of course, sunscreen is key. The following has been carefully curated, so keep reading for all the items to add to your checked baggage on your next vacation. COS short sleeveless shirt This set simply screams, “I’m on vacation. Please do not disturb.” COS Voluminous Ruched Maxi Skirt To maximize my vacation wardrobe, I’ll also wear this skirt with a rib knit tank top for an effortless look. Beauty Pie Triple Hyaluronic Acid Elastic Lifting Eye Serum I take a streamlined approach to skincare when I’m away from home, but still cover the basics. This eye cream infused with hyaluronic acid is a must. Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Yes, it’s a steep price tag, but Augustinus Bader is the ultimate luxury, and the rich cream does wonders for keeping my combination skin happy rain or shine. Cult Gaia Cora beaded linen and wood tote bag Time to put my baskets on hold for this Cult Gaia wooden bead piece while I wander around Rome. In case you haven’t noticed, I love a good ribbed tank top. It’s the most versatile piece you can take on vacation and gives you endless outfit options. Rag & Bone Bermuda shorts in vintage distressed denim Knee-length shorts are one of my new obsessions that don’t seem to be going away anytime soon. I’ll take this Rag & Bone pair with me, thank you. Saint Laurent Lys sunglasses This will be one of many pairs of sunglasses I’ll wear in rotation – one for each Italian city I visit. Chico’s short white denim jacket It’s not summer if you don’t pull out a trusty white denim jacket. Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Olaplex #3 is the only product I need to keep my hair shiny and luscious. The Frankie Shop Eva Organic Cotton Padded Shoulder Tank Top Am I going to wear this cult tank top while eating pasta? Yes. Will I avoid stains? Probably not, but at least I’ll look cute. H&M ankle-length linen trousers Stopping just above the ankles, these black linen trousers are the perfect length for dinner at Giolitti. The Row Ginza leather and suede platform flip-flops I finally took the plunge and bought these editor-favorite sandals courtesy of The Row. Frame Bermuda Frayed Denim Shorts I also take another pair of denim bermudas in a darker wash. Your luggage is incomplete without a linen shirt. Nars Radiant Creamy Mini Concealer A classic product in travel size. These cotton gauze pajamas are a godsend for hot and humid nights. Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid There’s no way I’m leaving my shiny skin product behind. Laura Mercier Glossy Lip in Pink It looks like lip gloss but feels like lip balm – I’m obsessed. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Pencil in Iconic Nude I’m giving Pillow Talk liner a much needed rest. The Iconic Nude shade goes perfectly with the Laura Mercier gloss. Chico’s Crew Neck Cotton T-Shirt Chico’s Cotton Blend Wide Leg Crops I will wear them with the t-shirt above. SheGlam Glowin’ Up pole in camel suede I will never part with my SheGlam tanning stick. Birkenstock Arizona sandals It’s hard to imagine a time when Birkenstocks weren’t in style. Today, it’s an editor’s staple and the perfect shoe to wear while strolling the streets of Italy. Chico Neutral Coil Bracelet There’s no better time to add to my arm stack. L’Occitane Shea Golden Latte Nail & Cuticle Oil To help keep my holiday manicure looking fresh all the time. Beauty Pie FeatherLight UVA/UVB Sunscreen SPF 50 with Primer The Beauty Pie SPF and Primer duo eliminates the need to package multiple products. Chico’s Black Trim Straw Sun Hat This will not only elevate my daytime look, but will also add an extra layer of protection from the Italian sun. Reiss Joanie Mid Rise Utility Shorts I’ll take any excuse to wear a pair of utility shorts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/italian-vacation-editor-must-haves/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos