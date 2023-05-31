Iranian model wears ‘noose’ dress at Cannes Film Festival to protest home executions





Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi wore a dress with a noose-like bow around her neck as she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, a fashion protest against the high number of executions in her home country . Jaberi, 33, who now lives in Los Angeles, explained in a Instagram post On Tuesday she wanted to raise awareness about the death sentences carried out by the Tehran regime. The dress, by designer Jila Atelier, had the slogan “Stop Executions” on the back of her train, but security guards forced Jaberi to cover it when she arrived at the 76th edition of the film festival on Friday. “We wanted to make a fashion statement to observe the glamor of Cannes, but more importantly, to draw media attention to the wrongful executions of Iranians,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, political statements are not allowed at the film festival and security prevented me from showing the back of my dress, but the meaning of the ‘noose’ was well understood.” “We tried to play a small role in the fight against the heinous crime of executing innocent people in Iran by sending the message to the Cannes Film Festival,” Jaberi said in another job. “Every small step counts to eliminate injustice.” Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms I like @MahlaghaJaberi for using her platform effectively and with her simple but symbolic dress, she took a stand against the executions in Iran I am with her pic.twitter.com/TX7AeecBgg – CALI (@CALI4AZ) May 28, 2023 Before the festival, she posted on Instagram a video of herself wearing the dress with the message “Dedicated to the people of Iran”. Jabari’s dress was widely shared on social media, with some condemning her protest as being in poor taste and others supporting her. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, shared a photo of Jabari on his Twitter account, writing: “Another brave woman. Maybe if women were in the majority in politics, there would be no more wars? What do you think?” Iranian-born model Mahlagha Jaberi arrived at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a dress that looked like a noose – to draw attention to the horrific executions taking place in Iran. More than 200 people have been executed in Iran this year alone. Another brave woman. Maybe if women were the pic.twitter.com/K3znZya8o0 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 28, 2023 Iran executes more people each year than any country other than China, according to rights groups including Amnesty International. He also sometimes carries out public hangings. According to Norway-based Iran Human Rights, 278 people have been executed this year, with several hanged for their involvement in nationwide protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who had been detained by the morality police, who enforce strict codes on women’s dress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/iranian-model-wears-noose-dress-at-cannes-film-festival-to-protest-home-executions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

