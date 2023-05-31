Fashion
This $13 Walmart Shirt Apparently Looks Great On Everyone
Sometimes a garment is so powerful it transcends gender, as is the case with products like the classic Crocodile obstruct or Viral Uniqlos Shoulder Bag.
And while the ultra-affordable button-up shirt we recently spotted on Walmarts website may never achieve the legendary status of the aforementioned foam shoe brand, it makes a pretty good case for being the unisex hit. of summer.
What first drew us to the top in Rays was an impressive 4.7-star rating and 438 reviews. And, when we started reading customer testimonials, it appeared that men and women were buying the shirt in multiples to wear it for all sorts of occasions, from a day at the beach to a weekend getaway. races.
Overall, what happy shoppers seem to love most about this button-down shirt are the bold, graphic prints (especially for those who love a great conversation starter piece) and the softness of the fabric. The shirt is designed to have an airy, light and loose fit, buyers can size up to 5XL depending on how loose they would like the shirt to look. (To complete the look, we recommend purchasing a pair of matching printed shorts.)
Ahead, you can read some testimonials from all sorts of reviewers (including the one who bought the shirt for all of his family members). Or you can scroll down to add one (or more) of these cheerful summer tops to your cart.
I notice women reviewing these tops, but they really are a great kimono-type top for covering up at the beach. My husband bought this for himself as he loved the print and the quality is great! Beautiful prints are also available. I want to have more!!! Shauna
I bought this No Boundaries shirt for myself; The day I received the shirt, my wife asked me to order one for her. My son saw the shirt I was wearing now and he wanted me to order one for him. I was in line to order one from him and his brother said I wanted one too; My daughter saw the shirt and wanted one too. I then decided to order a few more just for other members of my family. Walmart must think I opened a shirt store… But the shirt is just OUT OF SIGHT!!!!! THANK YOU! We will all be dressed the same now. Gerald
I’m a women’s medium and a junior large and I have a men’s small and it fits perfectly. I can even button it up without it being too tight. To like! I got the impression of berries, I think it’s called, it looks 80s. It looks so fun and retro like strokes of paint! Fayelene
I bought this identical shirt and I love it. I’m a woman. The material is lightweight, cool, colorful, just toss it in the washer and dryer and ready to wear. I bought 4 of them in different colors for the summer. Shirley
I ordered this shirt for my husband in a 2X size, newspaper print. The sale price caught my eye and honestly he doesn’t look so cute in the picture, but I bought him a work shirt. I was surprised how good this shirt is. The colors are vibrant, it has a great fit, true to size but with a little room to spare. The fabric is lightweight perfect for summer. I don’t think the hell use it for work after all, maybe weekend errands or lunch instead. I really recommend. Mrs Liz
Too often Hawaiian shirts have been a little undersized lately, but this shirt is a great loose fit. Plus, the design is super cool for any budding journalist or beach lover. BeachBum69
|
