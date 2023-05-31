This $13 Walmart Shirt Apparently Looks Great On Everyone

I notice women reviewing these tops, but they really are a great kimono-type top for covering up at the beach. My husband bought this for himself as he loved the print and the quality is great! Beautiful prints are also available. I want to have more!!! Shauna

I bought this No Boundaries shirt for myself; The day I received the shirt, my wife asked me to order one for her. My son saw the shirt I was wearing now and he wanted me to order one for him. I was in line to order one from him and his brother said I wanted one too; My daughter saw the shirt and wanted one too. I then decided to order a few more just for other members of my family. Walmart must think I opened a shirt store… But the shirt is just OUT OF SIGHT!!!!! THANK YOU! We will all be dressed the same now. Gerald

I’m a women’s medium and a junior large and I have a men’s small and it fits perfectly. I can even button it up without it being too tight. To like! I got the impression of berries, I think it’s called, it looks 80s. It looks so fun and retro like strokes of paint! Fayelene

I bought this identical shirt and I love it. I’m a woman. The material is lightweight, cool, colorful, just toss it in the washer and dryer and ready to wear. I bought 4 of them in different colors for the summer. Shirley

I ordered this shirt for my husband in a 2X size, newspaper print. The sale price caught my eye and honestly he doesn’t look so cute in the picture, but I bought him a work shirt. I was surprised how good this shirt is. The colors are vibrant, it has a great fit, true to size but with a little room to spare. The fabric is lightweight perfect for summer. I don’t think the hell use it for work after all, maybe weekend errands or lunch instead. I really recommend. Mrs Liz

Too often Hawaiian shirts have been a little undersized lately, but this shirt is a great loose fit. Plus, the design is super cool for any budding journalist or beach lover. BeachBum69